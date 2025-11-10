Meditherapy Launches Next-Gen Hyaluronic Acid Skin Booster First Serum, Redefining the Science of Hydration

Meditherapy Introduces Next-Gen First Serum with Hyaluronic Acid for deeper Skin Hydration, now available globally.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global beauty-tech brand Meditherapy today announced the launch of its latest innovation, the Hyaluronic Acid Skin Booster First Serum , a next-generation serum engineered to deliver deep hydration and maximize skincare absorption through multi-layering technology.Developed for consumers who feel dry again soon after using moisturizing products, this pioneering “skin booster” enhances skin’s water retention, keeping hydration locked in longer. Unlike traditional toners or essences, it encourages multiple layers, boosting the delivery of hydration into the deeper layers of the skin. Its signature ingredient, HyalBlock™, a proprietary mesh-structured hyaluronic acid complex, forms a cubic matrix that binds water in 3D, not 2D, allowing for deeper, longer-lasting hydration.Clinical testing confirmed that using the serum increased the absorption of subsequent skincare by 2.47 times, while repeated layering allowed moisture to penetrate up to 2.5 mm beneath the skin’s surface. Test users also praised its lightweight, fast-absorbing, and non-sticky texture, which goes beyond facial care, it absorbs instantly without stickiness, making it perfect for layering from head to toe, even as a body booster or refreshing facial mist.Meditherapy recommends pairing the Hyaluronic Acid Skin Booster First Serum with its Retinal Skin Booster Serum or PDRN Skin Booster Serum to enhance overall skin condition and barrier recovery. Together, the products form a customizable, clinic-inspired skin booster routine that targets hydration, texture refinement, and visible radiance.“The Hyaluronic Acid Skin Booster First Serum delivers hydration beyond the surface,” said a Meditherapy spokesperson. “When combined with our other skin boosters, it creates a powerful synergy that helps skin achieve balance, resilience, and a healthy glow. Meditherapy will continue to develop high-performance skincare innovations that consumers can truly feel.”The Hyaluronic Acid Skin Booster First Serum will be available on www.meditherapy.co and Amazon beginning November 2025.About MeditherapyMeditherapy is a science-led Korean skincare brand focused on clinically effective, skin-friendly formulations. Rooted in dermatological research, Meditherapy combines active ingredients to support skin regeneration, barrier repair, and overall clarity, without irritation. Meditherapy’s targeted solutions deliver visible results with a gentle, innovative approach. The brand is gaining global recognition for its functional formulations and results-driven philosophy.Learn more at www.meditherapy.co , and follow @meditherapy_official_global on Instagram and TikTok for updates.

