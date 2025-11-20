O.R. TRAX announces direct Integrations with Cerner, eClinicalWorks, Epic, SIS , HST & Trubridge

Increase Efficiency, Strengthen Compliance and Reduce Expenses - at No Charge

New unified architecture brings real-time vendor compliance, surgical scheduling, and credential verification directly into the EMR environment.

This is the interoperability customers have wanted for years.” — Abram Liverio

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- O.R. TRAX, the leading platform for surgical vendor communication and credentialing, today announced live integrations with several of the most widely used electronic medical record (EMR) systems in the United States. These include Epic , Cerner, eClinicalWorks (ECW), Surgical Information Systems (SIS), I, HST, TruBridge, Repscrubs, and SecureFlow,, with three additional EMR integrations scheduled to go live in December.This marks a major step forward in unifying scheduling, credentialing, and OR communication across healthcare organizations. By embedding its compliance and communication engine directly into the EMR, O.R. TRAX eliminates redundant data entry, closes communication gaps with vendors, and ensures that only fully compliant, verified representatives and providers are connected to the cases and departments they support.A NEW LEVEL OF EMR INTEROPERABILITYHospitals and health systems have long struggled with scheduling and vendor communication workflows that sit outside the EMR. Case updates require manual outreach. Credential checks rely on spreadsheets. Vendor notifications are inconsistent or incomplete.With these new integrations, O.R. TRAX becomes the connective tissue between the EMR’s surgical schedule and the real-world teams who support those cases.KEY CAPABILITIES & OUTCOMES Key capabilities now available across integrated EMRs::- Case Sync: Real-time transfer of surgical case data into O.R. TRAX for streamlined vendor assignment and communication.- Automated Vendor Notifications: Updates go directly to credentialed reps the moment a case is added, changed, or canceled.- Credential Enforcement: Vendors cannot see case details unless active credentials are verified inside the O.R. TRAX platform.- Touchless Check-In: Digital access confirmation without hardware, kiosks, or on-site devices.- Audit-Ready Documentation: OR access logs and compliance reports mapped to EMR case data.“This is the interoperability customers have wanted for years,” said Abram Liverio, CEO of O.R. TRAX. “Hospitals shouldn’t be forced to choose between efficiency and compliance. With these integrations, they get both in one synchronized workflow.”SUPPORTING THE SYSTEMS THAT POWER U.S. HEALTHCAREO.R. TRAX now integrates with EMRs used across a significant percentage of U.S. hospitals and surgery centers:- Epic & Cerner: Dominant EMRs for health systems and academic medical centers.- SIS, Vision, AMKAI, AdvantX: Widely used in perioperative and surgical services (SIS-owned OR platforms).- HST & TruBridge: Strong presence in ambulatory surgery environments and community health organizations.- eClinicalWorks (ECW): One of the largest ambulatory EHR providers in the U.S.- Repscrubs, Surgio & SecureFlow: Workflow solutions with touchpoints in vendor access, credentialing, and facility compliance.These integrations expand the company’s reach across hundreds of facilities and enable new organizations to activate O.R. TRAX in days, not months.IMPACT ON OPERATIONS, SAFETY, AND COSTIntegrated customers report immediate value:1. Fewer case delays due to missing implants, instrumentation, and or vendors2. Faster OR turnover thanks to automated notifications3. Significant reductions in manual scheduling workload4. Improved compliance posture heading into audits and surveys“When scheduling and credentialing live outside the EMR, errors and delays are guaranteed,” said Todd St. Louis, COO at O.R. TRAX. “These integrations close that gap permanently.”NEXT STEPS: THREE MORE EMR CONNECTIONS COMING IN DECEMBERO.R. TRAX will add three additional EMR integrations by year-end, further expanding its interoperability framework and reducing the IT burden on hospitals adopting its platform.“Our goal is simple,” St. Louis added. “Every OR team should have fast, safe, automated access to the people and information they need. These integrations make that possible across nearly every major EMR in the country.”🔗 ABOUT O.R. TRAXO.R. TRAX is the hospital-grade surgical vendor scheduling and credentialing platform trusted by the nation's most complex health systems. Designed to automate access control, enforce compliance, and improve surgical throughput, O.R. TRAX supports hundreds of hospitals nationwide with zero-hardware deployment and enterprise-wide scalability.

