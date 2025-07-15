O.R. TRAX ACHIEVES DEPLOYMENT ACROSS 250+ HOSPITALS INCLUDING LARGEST US IDN, SETTING NEW STANDARD IN VENDOR COMPLIANCE

Increase Efficiency, Strengthen Compliance and Reduce Expenses - at No Charge

Credentialing & surgical scheduling platform becomes the go-to infrastructure for hospitals seeking operational control, compliance & real-time OR coordination.

The rollout was frictionless. The results were immediate. No missed check-ins. No guesswork. And now every vendor follows our protocols, every time.” — Chief Clinical Operations Officer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- O.R. TRAX, the leading cloud-based platform for surgical vendor credentialing and real-time case coordination, today announced it has been successfully deployed across more than 250 hospitals nationwide. This milestone includes full implementation within the largest integrated delivery network (IDN) in the United States, spanning over 150 hospital and surgical sites.As hospital systems respond to intensifying compliance mandates, OR delays, and rising operating room (OR) throughput demands, O.R. TRAX is now the standard platform used to manage vendor surgical schedules and access in high-acuity surgical environments.“Hospitals have outgrown spreadsheets, badge printers, and verbal workflows,” said Todd St. Louis, Co-Founder and COO of O.R. TRAX. “We built O.R. TRAX to remove uncertainty from vendor access and enforce compliance in real time, without disrupting care. The fact that the country’s largest IDN now uses O.R. TRAX across its national network shows how important that has become.”🏥 NATION’S LARGEST IDN GOES ALL-INThe largest IDN in the country, operating across multiple states, selected O.R. TRAX after an exhaustive review of credentialing, scheduling, and safety requirements. The deployment included:✅ 150+ hospitals and outpatient surgical locations✅ 10,000+ credentialed vendors✅ Over 1,000 case notifications processed daily✅ Site-specific credentialing and scheduling policies with centralized oversightThis rollout was completed with no kiosks, hardware installations, or rep training delays, enabling the system to go live across all facilities simultaneously.“The rollout was frictionless. The results were immediate,” said the IDN’s Chief Clinical Operations Officer. “No missed check-ins. No guesswork. And now every vendor follows our protocols, every time.”🔒 SECURITY, SAFETY, AND SPEED IN THE ORWith increasing focus from CMS, Joint Commission, and infection control leaders, hospital administrators are prioritizing operational safety and credential compliance inside surgical units. O.R. TRAX answers this by offering a zero-hardware, real-time solution that enables hospitals to:✅ Automatically enforce credential requirements📲 Deliver case alerts only to approved vendor reps📱 Eliminate physical check-in points via touchless mobile iBadge🔒 Maintain audit-ready digital logs for CMS, Joint Commission, and internal reviews“What used to take three people and a clipboard now takes 10 seconds from a mobile device,” said a perioperative manager at one of the new hospital deployments. “It’s efficient, safe, and provable.”🎥 CLINICAL DEMO: SEE O.R. TRAX IN ACTIONA newly released video shows clinicians and OR support teams using O.R. TRAX in a live surgical environment. The video demonstrates:1. How vendors check in with zero contact2. How case updates flow automatically to only compliant reps3. How nursing and surgical coordinators gain back time4. How hospitals maintain full traceability with zero disruption📊 THE FINANCIAL IMPACT IS REALHospitals using O.R. TRAX report:✅ 80–100 hours per year saved in vendor coordination✅ 24+ hours per year in OR delays eliminated✅ $150,000 to $316,000 per facility in recovered surgical revenue annuallyWith over 250 hospitals deployed, the savings now exceed tens of millions across O.R. TRAX’s national footprint.“We turn manual vendor chaos into a measurable clinical advantage,” added St. Louis. “And we do it fast.”🔗 ABOUT O.R. TRAXO.R. TRAX is the real-time vendor credentialing and surgical scheduling platform trusted by hospitals and IDNs nationwide. The platform enables clinical and compliance teams to standardize vendor access across every facility, enforce credential policies automatically, and streamline OR operations without installing a single piece of hardware.📧 press@ortrax.com📞 (813) 444-TRAX

Hospital Testimonial for Automated Vendor Notification (Surgical Scheduling) and Vendor Credentialing; Chief Clinical Operations Officer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.