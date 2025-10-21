O.R. Trax Teams Up with TGH to Elevate Community Healthcare

Increase Efficiency, Strengthen Compliance and Reduce Expenses - at No Charge

Tampa General Hospital and O.R. Trax Unite to Modernize Operating Room Efficiency and Strengthen Patient Outcomes Across the Region

Collaborating with O.R. Trax allows us to streamline operating room workflow and connect vendors more efficiently, while our clinicians stay focused on delivering quality care” — Mark Campbell, VP of Supply Chain at TGH

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two Tampa area staples—Tampa General Hospital (TGH) and O.R. Trax—have joined forces in a groundbreaking partnership aimed at transforming the region’s healthcare landscape. The collaboration brings together TGH’s world-class medical care and O.R. Trax’s cutting-edge surgical scheduling technology to deliver more efficient, patient-centered services across the Bay Area.🤝 A Strategic Alliance for Better CareTGH, a nationally ranked academic medical center, has long been a cornerstone of health and wellness in Florida. O.R. Trax, a leader in operating room staffing and credentialing solutions, has revolutionized how surgical teams are coordinated and deployed. Together, they’re leveraging their strengths to: Streamline surgical scheduling and staffing across multiple facilities· Enhance patient outcomes through better team coordination Improve credentialing processes for traveling medical professionals· Support healthcare workers with real-time tools and resources🌟 Impact on the Tampa CommunityThis partnership is more than just operational—it’s deeply rooted in community care. By optimizing how surgical teams are managed and deployed, patients can expect shorter wait times, more consistent care, and access to specialized procedures that were previously limited by staffing constraints.“We’re proud to support Tampa General in their commitment to innovation and excellence in patient care,” said O.R. Trax CEO Abram Liverio. “Collaborating with O.R. Trax allows us to streamline operating room workflow and connect vendors more efficiently, while our clinicians stay focused on delivering quality care,” said Mark Campbell, VP of Supply Chain at TGH.🚀 Looking AheadAs the healthcare industry continues to evolve, collaborations like this one signal a shift toward smarter, more agile systems. Tampa General and O.R. Trax is setting a precedent for how hospitals and tech companies can work together to meet the growing demands of modern medicine.For Tampa residents, it’s a promising step forward—one that blends tradition with innovation to build a healthier future.

