O.R. Trax Teams Up with TGH to Elevate Community Healthcare
Tampa General Hospital and O.R. Trax Unite to Modernize Operating Room Efficiency and Strengthen Patient Outcomes Across the Region
🤝 A Strategic Alliance for Better Care
TGH, a nationally ranked academic medical center, has long been a cornerstone of health and wellness in Florida. O.R. Trax, a leader in operating room staffing and credentialing solutions, has revolutionized how surgical teams are coordinated and deployed. Together, they’re leveraging their strengths to:
· Streamline surgical scheduling and staffing across multiple facilities
· Enhance patient outcomes through better team coordination
· Improve credentialing processes for traveling medical professionals
· Support healthcare workers with real-time tools and resources
🌟 Impact on the Tampa Community
This partnership is more than just operational—it’s deeply rooted in community care. By optimizing how surgical teams are managed and deployed, patients can expect shorter wait times, more consistent care, and access to specialized procedures that were previously limited by staffing constraints.
“We’re proud to support Tampa General in their commitment to innovation and excellence in patient care,” said O.R. Trax CEO Abram Liverio. “Collaborating with O.R. Trax allows us to streamline operating room workflow and connect vendors more efficiently, while our clinicians stay focused on delivering quality care,” said Mark Campbell, VP of Supply Chain at TGH.
🚀 Looking Ahead
As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, collaborations like this one signal a shift toward smarter, more agile systems. Tampa General and O.R. Trax is setting a precedent for how hospitals and tech companies can work together to meet the growing demands of modern medicine.
For Tampa residents, it’s a promising step forward—one that blends tradition with innovation to build a healthier future.
