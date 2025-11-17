PRIME MINISTER LAAULIALEMALIETOA TEMPORARY SUSPENDS SAMOA OBSERVER FROM HIS WEEKLY PRESS CONFERENCES. 17th November 2025.

SAMOA, November 17 - [Editor’s Note- The following is a Press Statement from Prime Minister Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fosi Schmidt justifying why the Samoa Observer newspaper is temporarily suspended from attending his weekly Press Conferences.

The temporary suspension also applies for Ministers of Cabinet.]

PRESS STATEMENT FROM THE PRIME MINISTER

[17th November 2025] – It has been nine weeks since the FAST Government assumed office. During this period, I have been abroad in New Zealand receiving medical treatment for the past eight weeks. I wish to address recent media coverage relating to my absence and other matters.

Over this time, I have observed several reports, particularly from the Samoa Observer, that have raised concerns regarding accuracy and fairness.

While I strongly support the principles of the public’s right to information and freedom of the media, it is important that reporting adheres to ethical standards and responsible journalism practices, given the significant role and influence media plays in informing our community.

I would like to highlight some specific instances for clarity:

a) In a week after my being in New Zealand, an editorial suggested a perceived division between myself and the Deputy Prime Ministers, which appeared to be aimed at creating discord during my absence.

b) An article regarding the chair I used during a meeting with the New Zealand Foreign Minister, which was flagged as fake. I sought clarification from the publication, but no supporting evidence was provided to the public.

c) An article quoting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs suggesting I was advised not to meet foreign leaders while under medical leave. This information seems to have been leaked, and its portrayal was aimed at undermining my authority as Prime Minister.

d) An incorrect follow up article reporting a meeting between the Deputy Prime Minister and the CEO of Foreign Affairs and the CEO of the Prime Minister, allegedly to discuss the advice for me not to engage in meetings while on medical leave.

The incorrect article was officially corrected by the MPMC Chief Executive labelling it as a “phantom meeting” because it never took place.

Secondly the newspaper reporter never sought comments from the government officials implicated to verify if the report was factual and correct.

A correction was requested but to date the Samoa Observer has failed to publish a correction or retraction.

e] Most recently, on Saturday, 16 November, after returning home, I experienced an invasion of my privacy when three newspaper reporters and photographers trespassed and accessed my private residence without invitation, despite being stopped by police at the gate. Their approach was rude, arrogant, and invasive and lacked respect for personal privacy.

While I recognise the competitive nature of the media, it is vital however that this does not come at the expense of accuracy, fair, factual and responsible journalism, especially given the influence media has on public perception and trust.

There have been cases where stories have been published without sufficient factual verification or a chance for those involved to respond, which I believe is fundamental to fair reporting.

Given that the media operates within a self-regulatory framework and has a Media council, I hope the Council can examine these concerns and consider how these issues can be addressed to promote responsible journalism and uphold the standards we expect from our media.

In the light of these experiences, I have decided to temporarily suspend this newspaper from my press engagements starting today.

I remain committed however to a free and vibrant press. But it is essential that media outlets uphold standards or ethical journalism, respect, and fairness. Our cultural value of fa’aaloalo- respect-is central to our society, and I encourage the media to reflect this in their approach.

I am hopeful that these concerns will be acknowledged, and I remain open to reconsidering this decision should the media demonstrate a renewed commitment to responsible and factual reporting.

Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fosi Schmidt

PRIME MINISTER

November 18, 2025