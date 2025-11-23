Response to Concerns Raised by PINA and PFF regarding the Samoa Observer [November 22nd 2025]
SAMOA, November 23 - The Government of Samoa acknowledges the concerns raised by thePacific Islands News Association (PINA) and the Pacific Freedom Forum (PFF) regardingthe recent restrictions placed on the Samoa Observer. These concerns are respected andunderstood. Samoa remains firmly committed to upholding media freedom, transparency,and open engagement with the media.However, it is equally important to clarify the context and the basis of the Government’sdecision.
- This is not a ban on media freedom – it is a response to persistent unprofessional
and unethical conduct
The action taken relates solely to the Samoa Observer, following sustained unprofessional
behaviour, breaches of industry ethics, and continuous inaccurate and misleading reporting
over an extended period.
Despite multiple opportunities for correction, dialogue, and improvement, the pattern of
misrepresentation persisted, culminating in actions that undermined the integrity of public
information and the trust required between Government and media outlets.
No other media organisation in Samoa is affected. Engagement with all other local and
regional media continues uninterrupted.
- Government remains committed to due process and fairness
The Prime Minister has already indicated that a formal review will be undertaken in due
course, once all matters surrounding the Observer’s conduct are addressed and resolved and
the facts are fully documented.
This review will follow established procedures and will include an opportunity for the media
organisation concerned to respond to the issues raised.
- Samoa values a strong, free, and responsible media
The Government reiteratesthat it welcomes robust scrutiny, responsible journalism, and
constructive criticism. These are essential pillars of democracy.
At the same time, media freedom carries the corresponding responsibility of accuracy,
professionalism, and respect for the truth. Freedom of the press does not extend to repeated
misinformation or unethical reporting that misleads the public.
- Regional bodies are encouraged to seek full information before forming conclusions
The Government invites PINA and PFF to engage constructively and to review the
documented evidence of unprofessional reporting and breach of media ethical
standards that led to this action.
Samoa remains available to provide clarification and to work collaboratively to strengthen
media standards across the region.
Samoa remains committed to democracy, accountability, and a free press.
The decision relating to the Samoa Observer is specific, justified, and based on conduct, not on
an attempt or attack to suppress the free flow of information or journalism.
The Government of Samoa remains open to fair, balanced, and ethical engagement with all
media organisations, both local and overseas.
November 23, 2025
Press Secretariat
Office of the Prime Minister
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.