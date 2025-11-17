Daily Session Report for Monday, November 17, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, November 17 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
November 17, 2025
Convened at 12:00 P.M.
Adjourned at 3:15 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Madden.
Communications Received
The chair is in receipt of the following reports:
· A report as provided in the Hazardous Sites Cleanup Fund Funding Act, from the
Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection regarding the 2024 Hazardous
Sites Cleanup Fund Annual Report
· A 2024 Annual Report from the Great Lakes Protection Fund persuant to Article IV,
Section 8 of the fund’s by laws
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HB 2029 Judiciary
HB 2030 Professional Licensure
HB 2031 Children And Youth
HB 2032 State Government
HB 2033 Judiciary
HB 2034 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 2035 Judiciary
HB 2036 Transportation
HB 2037 State Government
HB 2038 Gaming Oversight
HB 2039 Education
HB 2040 Transportation
HB 2041 Children And Youth
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Transportation Reported as Amended
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Amended
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Amended
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed
From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Amended
From Judiciary Reported as Amended
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Amended
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Transportation Reported as Amended
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution designating the week of November 16 through 22, 2025, as "County Row Office Employee Appreciation Week" in Pennsylvania.
198-4
A Resolution designating the month of November 2025 as "Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
200-2
A Resolution designating November 5, 2025, as "Guru Nanak Day" in Pennsylvania.
156-46
A Resolution designating the week of November 17 through 21, 2025, as "Certified Public Accountant Week" in Pennsylvania.
198-4
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
