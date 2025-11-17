Daily Session Report for Monday, November 17, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, November 17 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

November 17, 2025

Convened at 12:00 P.M.

Adjourned at 3:15 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Madden.

Communications Received

The chair is in receipt of the following reports:

· A report as provided in the Hazardous Sites Cleanup Fund Funding Act, from the

Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection regarding the 2024 Hazardous

Sites Cleanup Fund Annual Report

· A 2024 Annual Report from the Great Lakes Protection Fund persuant to Article IV,

Section 8 of the fund’s by laws

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HB 2029 Judiciary

HB 2030 Professional Licensure

HB 2031 Children And Youth

HB 2032 State Government

HB 2033 Judiciary

HB 2034 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2035 Judiciary

HB 2036 Transportation

HB 2037 State Government

HB 2038 Gaming Oversight

HB 2039 Education

HB 2040 Transportation

HB 2041 Children And Youth

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 153 A Resolution designating the week of November 16 through 22, 2025, as "County Row Office Employee Appreciation Week" in Pennsylvania. 198-4 HR 305 A Resolution designating the month of November 2025 as "Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. 200-2 HR 324 A Resolution designating November 5, 2025, as "Guru Nanak Day" in Pennsylvania. 156-46 HR 347 A Resolution designating the week of November 17 through 21, 2025, as "Certified Public Accountant Week" in Pennsylvania. 198-4

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.