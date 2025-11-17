Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Monday, November 17, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, November 17 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

November 17, 2025

Convened at 12:00 P.M.

Adjourned at 3:15 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Madden.

 

Communications Received

 

The chair is in receipt of the following reports:

 

·         A report as provided in the Hazardous Sites Cleanup Fund Funding Act, from the

Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection regarding the 2024 Hazardous

Sites Cleanup Fund Annual Report

 

·         A 2024 Annual Report from the Great Lakes Protection Fund persuant to Article IV,

Section 8 of the fund’s by laws

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 2029   Judiciary

HB 2030   Professional Licensure

HB 2031   Children And Youth

HB 2032   State Government

HB 2033   Judiciary

HB 2034   Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2035   Judiciary

HB 2036   Transportation

HB 2037   State Government

HB 2038   Gaming Oversight

HB 2039   Education

HB 2040   Transportation

HB 2041   Children And Youth

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 384

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 458

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 490

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 710

From Transportation Reported as Amended

HB 886

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 1385

From Judiciary Reported as Amended

HB 1432

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 1476

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 1479

From Judiciary Reported as Amended

HB 1492

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1741

From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed

HB 1768

From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Amended

HB 1891

From Judiciary Reported as Amended

HB 1894

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1908

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 1909

From Judiciary Reported as Amended

HB 1935

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 1961

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1963

From Transportation Reported as Amended

HB 1980

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1995

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2034

From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed

 

 

HR 58

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HR 240

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HR 327

From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed

 

 

SB 418

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 153

A Resolution designating the week of November 16 through 22, 2025, as "County Row Office Employee Appreciation Week" in Pennsylvania.           

198-4

HR 305

A Resolution designating the month of November 2025 as "Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.           

200-2

HR 324

A Resolution designating November 5, 2025, as "Guru Nanak Day" in Pennsylvania.         

156-46

HR 347

A Resolution designating the week of November 17 through 21, 2025, as "Certified Public Accountant Week" in Pennsylvania.

198-4

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, November 18, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

