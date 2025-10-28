Daily Session Report for Monday, October 27, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
October 27, 2025
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 2:35 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Topper.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 342 State Government
HR 343 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HR 344 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HR 345 Labor And Industry
HR 346 State Government
HR 347 State Government
HR 348 State Government
HR 349 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HR 350 Energy
HR 351 Transportation
HR 352 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HR 353 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HR 354 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 355 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 356 Game And Fisheries
HB 23 Labor And Industry
HB 99 Judiciary
HB 144 Children And Youth
HB 1937 State Government
HB 1938 Judiciary
HB 1939 Human Services
HB 1940 Game And Fisheries
HB 1941 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1942 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1943 Education
HB 1944 Judiciary
HB 1945 Judiciary
HB 1946 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 1947 Appropriations
HB 1948 Education
HB 1949 State Government
HB 1951 State Government
HB 1952 Judiciary
HB 1953 Judiciary
HB 1954 Communications And Technology
HB 1955 Transportation
HB 1956 State Government
HB 1957 Judiciary
HB 1958 Judiciary
HB 1959 Transportation
HB 1960 Local Government
HB 1961 Professional Licensure
HB 1962 Health
HB 1963 Transportation
HB 1964 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1965 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1966 Judiciary
HB 1967 Transportation
HB 1968 Judiciary
HB 1969 Transportation
HB 1970 Transportation
HB 1972 Insurance
HB 1973 Children And Youth
HB 1974 Human Services
HB 1975 Judiciary
HB 1976 Judiciary
HB 1977 Appropriations
HB 1978 Appropriations
HB 1979 Appropriations
HB 1980 Professional Licensure
HB 1981 Transportation
HB 1982 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1983 State Government
HB 1984 State Government
HB 1985 State Government
HB 1986 Education
HB 1987 Education
HB 1988 Labor And Industry
HB 1989 Finance
HB 1990 Labor And Industry
HB 1991 Education
HB 1992 Finance
HB 1993 Professional Licensure
HB 1995 Labor And Industry
HB 2005 Judiciary
SB 6 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
SB 73 Finance
SB 418 Judiciary
SB 507 Professional Licensure
SB 1068 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Re-Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Amended
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Amended
From Judiciary Reported as Amended
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Amended
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Insurance Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution designating the month of October 2025 as "Menopause Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
203-0
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
Legal Disclaimer:
