Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,396 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,929 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Monday, October 27, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 27, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 2:35 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Topper.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 342     State Government

HR 343     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 344     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 345     Labor And Industry

HR 346     State Government

HR 347     State Government

HR 348     State Government

HR 349     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 350     Energy

HR 351     Transportation

HR 352     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HR 353     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 354     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 355     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 356     Game And Fisheries

 

HB 23        Labor And Industry

HB 99        Judiciary

HB 144     Children And Youth

HB 1937   State Government

HB 1938   Judiciary

HB 1939   Human Services

HB 1940   Game And Fisheries

HB 1941   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1942   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1943   Education

HB 1944   Judiciary

HB 1945   Judiciary

HB 1946   Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1947   Appropriations

HB 1948   Education

HB 1949   State Government

HB 1951   State Government

HB 1952   Judiciary

HB 1953   Judiciary

HB 1954   Communications And Technology

HB 1955   Transportation

HB 1956   State Government

HB 1957   Judiciary

HB 1958   Judiciary

HB 1959   Transportation

HB 1960   Local Government

HB 1961   Professional Licensure

HB 1962   Health

HB 1963   Transportation

HB 1964   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1965   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1966   Judiciary

HB 1967   Transportation

HB 1968   Judiciary

HB 1969   Transportation

HB 1970   Transportation

HB 1972   Insurance

HB 1973   Children And Youth

HB 1974   Human Services

HB 1975   Judiciary

HB 1976   Judiciary

HB 1977   Appropriations

HB 1978   Appropriations

HB 1979   Appropriations

HB 1980   Professional Licensure

HB 1981   Transportation

HB 1982   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1983   State Government

HB 1984   State Government

HB 1985   State Government

HB 1986   Education

HB 1987   Education

HB 1988   Labor And Industry

HB 1989   Finance

HB 1990   Labor And Industry

HB 1991   Education

HB 1992   Finance

HB 1993   Professional Licensure

HB 1995   Labor And Industry

HB 2005   Judiciary

 

SB 6           Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

SB 73        Finance

SB 418      Judiciary

SB 507      Professional Licensure

SB 1068    Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 446

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 608

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 670

From Judiciary Re-Reported as Committed

HB 879

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 1512

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1604

From Judiciary Reported as Amended

HB 1640

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 1641

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 1643

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 1716

From Judiciary Reported as Amended

HB 1822

From Judiciary Reported as Amended

HB 1932

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 1933

From Judiciary Reported as Amended

HB 1934

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 1938

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 1957

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 1966

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 1972

From Insurance Reported as Committed

HB 1977

From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 1978

From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 1979

From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 2005

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

 

 

SB 65

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 262

A Resolution designating the month of October 2025 as "Menopause Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.    

203-0

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, October 28, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Monday, October 27, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more