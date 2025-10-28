Daily Session Report for Monday, October 27, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 27, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 2:35 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Topper.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 342 State Government

HR 343 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 344 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 345 Labor And Industry

HR 346 State Government

HR 347 State Government

HR 348 State Government

HR 349 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 350 Energy

HR 351 Transportation

HR 352 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HR 353 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 354 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 355 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 356 Game And Fisheries

HB 23 Labor And Industry

HB 99 Judiciary

HB 144 Children And Youth

HB 1937 State Government

HB 1938 Judiciary

HB 1939 Human Services

HB 1940 Game And Fisheries

HB 1941 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1942 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1943 Education

HB 1944 Judiciary

HB 1945 Judiciary

HB 1946 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1947 Appropriations

HB 1948 Education

HB 1949 State Government

HB 1951 State Government

HB 1952 Judiciary

HB 1953 Judiciary

HB 1954 Communications And Technology

HB 1955 Transportation

HB 1956 State Government

HB 1957 Judiciary

HB 1958 Judiciary

HB 1959 Transportation

HB 1960 Local Government

HB 1961 Professional Licensure

HB 1962 Health

HB 1963 Transportation

HB 1964 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1965 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1966 Judiciary

HB 1967 Transportation

HB 1968 Judiciary

HB 1969 Transportation

HB 1970 Transportation

HB 1972 Insurance

HB 1973 Children And Youth

HB 1974 Human Services

HB 1975 Judiciary

HB 1976 Judiciary

HB 1977 Appropriations

HB 1978 Appropriations

HB 1979 Appropriations

HB 1980 Professional Licensure

HB 1981 Transportation

HB 1982 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1983 State Government

HB 1984 State Government

HB 1985 State Government

HB 1986 Education

HB 1987 Education

HB 1988 Labor And Industry

HB 1989 Finance

HB 1990 Labor And Industry

HB 1991 Education

HB 1992 Finance

HB 1993 Professional Licensure

HB 1995 Labor And Industry

HB 2005 Judiciary

SB 6 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

SB 73 Finance

SB 418 Judiciary

SB 507 Professional Licensure

SB 1068 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 262 A Resolution designating the month of October 2025 as "Menopause Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. 203-0

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.