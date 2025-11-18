CAPPARELLI LISTS SENATE PRIORITIES

R Cary Capparelli

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- R. Cary Capparelli, Republican primary candidate for the U.S. Senate from Illinois, again stressed that Democrats enjoy misspending taxpayer money leaving Americans in dangerous and precarious positions. He added this is particularly true of the last two (2) Democrat presidents (Obama and Biden) who ignored important responsibilities.Capparelli listed his priorities, in no particular order because ‘things change’, as follows:• To make and keep America strong economically, both domestically and internationally, that will positively affect all American families• To closely monitor the adversaries of American interests, namely the PRC and Russian Federation, of their expansion and influence• To maintain a strong military because a powerful defense is the best offense• To endlessly support our veterans• To make healthcare available and affordable for all Americans• To acknowledge mental health as a crisis globally• To fight and eliminate rampant crime• To fight illegal entry into our country and maintain our bordersThe candidate, who holds a PhD in Geography, added America needs to be respected more in the United Nations; particularly by its UN Security Council. And, noting Communism is banned in America, that the rise of Socialism in America needs to be halted as Socialism and Communism share basic concepts.Capparelli concluded, “As a U.S. Senator, I will seek solutions to these problems and all other complications facing America and Americans”.FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:capparelli4senate@att.net

