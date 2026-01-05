ILLINOIS SENATE CANDIDATE SUGGESTS GEO-POLITICAL KNOWLEDGE IS IMPORTANT FOR LAWMAKERS

Dr. R. Cary Capparelli

ILLINOIS REPUBLICAN SENATE CANDIDATE HAS KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE TO LEAD

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- R. Cary Capparelli , Republican primary candidate for the U.S. Senate from Illinois, said the apprehension of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela underscores the importance of the geo-political theater for members of Congress and Senate.Capparelli added that many members of Congress and Senate are activists and lawyers that have little or no knowledge of geo-politics. He continued, “it must be understood that this is a national security issue. Narco-terrorism is a real problem that has affected many Americans and must be dealt with.”The candidate, who also co-owned and operated a vineyard in Argentina, added that there are several nations in Latin America that have Communistic-style leaders that have forged economic and military relationships with adversaries of the United States; including the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation.It is noted, that far left governments in Argentina and Chile have recently elected more conservative leaders.“The liberal-biased media has gotten this wrong too as some major news outlets have failed to identify this as a national security matter,” added Capparelli.Dr. Capparelli, a Professor of Geography at a major Midwestern university, instructs the Geography of China, the Geography of Latin America, and the Geography of Russia which qualifies him as knowledgeable in these integral regional geographies. He also designed a course in Military Geography for another university.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.