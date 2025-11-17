Presentation of Credentials Ceremony, 17 November 2025

HIS EXCELLENCY ARTIS BERTULIS

AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE

EUROPEAN UNION

Ambassador Bertulis is a career diplomat. Prior to his appointment as Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Singapore, Ambassador Bertulis was the EU Ambassador to Guinea-Bissau from 2022 to 2025.





Ambassador Bertulis has also served as Latvia’s Ambassador to Sweden (2001 to 2005); to Portugal and Brazil (2007 to 2011), Italy, Albania, Malta and San Marino (2013 to 2018), Permanent Representative to the Food and Agriculture Organization (2013 to 2018) and as Latvia’s Ambassador to India and Sri Lanka (2018 to 2022).





Ambassador Bertulis holds a Master’s degree in Physics and completed postgraduate studies in international affairs at the University of Latvia and the Royal College of Defence Studies in London.





Ambassador Bertulis is married with two children.

. . . . .

