Presentation of Credentials Ceremony, 17 November 2025
The following foreign Heads of Mission presented their credentials to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in separate ceremonies at the Istana today:
-
The Ambassador of the European Union
His Excellency Artis Bertulis
- The High Commissioner of the Republic of Rwanda
His Excellency Innocent Bagamba Muhizi
- The High Commissioner of Canada
His Excellency Paul Thoppil
- The Ambassador of the United States of America
His Excellency Dr. Anjani Kumar Sinha
Their bio-summaries are attached.
. . . . .
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
17 NOVEMBER 2025
HIS EXCELLENCY ARTIS BERTULIS
AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE
EUROPEAN UNION
Ambassador Bertulis is a career diplomat. Prior to his appointment as Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Singapore, Ambassador Bertulis was the EU Ambassador to Guinea-Bissau from 2022 to 2025.
Ambassador Bertulis has also served as Latvia’s Ambassador to Sweden (2001 to 2005); to Portugal and Brazil (2007 to 2011), Italy, Albania, Malta and San Marino (2013 to 2018), Permanent Representative to the Food and Agriculture Organization (2013 to 2018) and as Latvia’s Ambassador to India and Sri Lanka (2018 to 2022).
Ambassador Bertulis holds a Master’s degree in Physics and completed postgraduate studies in international affairs at the University of Latvia and the Royal College of Defence Studies in London.
Ambassador Bertulis is married with two children.
. . . . .
HIS EXCELLENCY INNOCENT BAGAMBA MUHIZI
HIGH COMMISSIONER TO SINGAPORE
REPUBLIC OF RWANDA
High Commissioner Innocent Bagamba Muhizi was Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Information Society Authority (RISA) from 2017 to 2025. At RISA, he spearheaded major initiatives to advance Rwanda’s digital transformation agenda focused on government service digitalisation, connectivity, digital literacy, and innovation ecosystem development.
High Commissioner Muhizi was Regional Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Access Holdings Bank from 2016 to 2017 and led digital transformation across their operations in Liberia, Rwanda, and Zambia. He was CIO and Head of Transactional Banking Services at I&M Bank Rwanda from 2008 to 2016 and helped launch Rwanda’s first e-tax services with the Rwanda Revenue Authority.
High Commissioner Muhizi holds a Master of Science in Information Technology from the University of Pretoria, South Africa, and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems and Business Management from La Roche University, United States of America.
High Commissioner Muhizi is married with four children.
. . . . .
HIS EXCELLENCY DR. ANJANI KUMAR SINHA
AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
Ambassador Dr. Sinha is a distinguished medical professional with decades of experience in orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine. Over the course of his career, he built and led specialized practices across eight locations in New York and served as a senior surgical consultant in Florida. His career reflects a deep commitment to advancing healthcare through collaboration with public and private sectors, as well as with medical, legal, and business operators across the healthcare industry.
In addition to his professional achievements, Ambassador Dr. Sinha is a dedicated philanthropist with a lifelong commitment to supporting communities in both the United States and India. Together with his wife, Dr. Kuntala Sinha, he has supported numerous institutions of higher education in New Hampshire, New York, and their medical school alma maters in India, leaving a lasting impact on generations of students and professionals.
Ambassador Dr. Sinha earned his medical degree from MGM Medical School and Delhi University in India, where he also completed a master’s degree in Orthopaedic Surgery. He has been married to Dr. Kuntala Sinha, a retired anaesthesiologist and former New York University faculty member, for 48 years. Together, they have a daughter, a son, and three grandchildren.
. . . . .
HIS EXCELLENCY PAUL THOPPIL
HIGH COMMISSIONER TO SINGAPORE
CANADA
Prior to his appointment to Singapore, High Commissioner Thoppil had been serving as Canada’s first Indo-Pacific Trade Representative, based in Jakarta, Indonesia, since 5 September 2023. This position, an outcome of Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy, is focused on enhancement of trade, investment and supply chain resiliency between Canada and the Indo-Pacific region. High Commissioner Thoppil will continue in this role on a concurrent basis in Singapore.
Previously, High Commissioner Thoppil was the Assistant Deputy Minister, Asia-Pacific, at Global Affairs Canada, who led the development of Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy launched in November 2022. He received a 2021 Public Sector Award of Excellence for his contribution towards the release of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, two Canadian citizens arbitrarily detained in China. High Commissioner Thoppil has served abroad as Minister (Commercial) and Senior Trade Commissioner at the Embassy of Canada to Japan in Tokyo, advancing Canada’s trade, investment, and innovation links with Japan. He has an extensive public sector and private sector career including as Senior Assistant Deputy Minister and Chief Finances, Results and Delivery Officer at Indigenous Services Canada and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, and positions at the Treasury Board Secretariat, the Department of Finance, the Canadian Commercial Corporation, and Price Waterhouse Coopers.
High Commissioner Thoppil is a Chartered Professional Accountant and graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours), with a specialization in accounting, from the University of Ottawa.
High Commissioner Thoppil is married to Naina Thoppil and has two sons studying at universities in Canada. Paul is an avid cross-country skier and runner. His family origins come from Kerala, India where he spent his summers throughout his childhood years, and continues to return periodically to India to maintain his family and cultural ties.
. . . . .
