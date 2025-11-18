Ghost City Tours of Georgia Files Federal Lawsuit to Protect 'Dead of Night' Ghost Tour Name

Ghost City Tours Takes Stand for Fair Play in Haunted Tourism Industry

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ghost City Tours announced today that its Georgia operating company, Ghost City Tours of Georgia, LLC, has filed a federal lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana to protect the intellectual property rights associated with the long-standing name of its well-known ‘Dead of Night’ Ghost Tour. The lawsuit names US Ghost Adventures, LLC, and its owner, Lance Zaal, as defendants, at civil action number 2-25-cv-2332.

Ghost City Tours has operated and advertised its Dead of Night Ghost Tour continuously since 2012, becoming one of its signature experiences. Public consumer reviews from 2012 and 2013 identify Ghost City Tours as the tour provider, reflecting more than a decade of use and public recognition.

The lawsuit alleges that US Ghost Adventures began marketing a competing tour in Savannah titled “Savannah Terrors Ultimate Dead of Night Haunted Ghost Tour.” The lawsuit further alleges that the defendants’ use of the designation has caused consumer confusion and threatens to dilute the distinctiveness and goodwill associated with Ghost City’s long-established tour. Defendants continued using the name after Ghost City Tours sent a written notice to cease and desist in October 2025.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction preventing further use of the “Dead of Night” tour name, along with other remedies permitted under federal and Georgia law.

“Ghost City Tours has invested many years in building the reputation associated with the Dead of Night name,” said Tim Nealon, CEO of Ghost City Tours. “Our goal is simply to protect that reputation and ensure that guests are not misled when choosing a ghost tour in Savannah.”

Ghost City Tours hopes that this litigation will help establish clearer boundaries for the industry going forward and reduce the risk of future confusion, not only for our company but also for smaller local operators who may not have the resources to pursue legal remedies if similar issues arise.

Ghost City Tours is represented by Andrew J. Walker of Jones Fussell, L.L.P.

awalker@jonesfussell.com

About Ghost City Tours

Ghost City Tours is a leading provider of historically based ghost tours in cities across the United States. Since 2012, the company has operated a variety of popular tours, including the long-running Dead of Night Ghost Tour in Savannah.

