Tim Nealon

We’re creating an immersive entertainment brand. Our goal is to give fans of the paranormal a way to connect with us in person all year-round, not just on our tours.” — Tim Nealon, CEO of Ghost City Tours

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ghost City Tours Expecting Biggest Halloween Season Yet as It Expands into Paranormal Entertainment

Ghost City Tours, the nation’s leading ghost tour company, is gearing up for its biggest Halloween season in company history. Known for bringing visitors face-to-face with the eerie legends of America’s most haunted cities, Ghost City Tours is expanding far beyond its celebrated tours to become a full-scale spooky entertainment company.

This Halloween season marks a major milestone for Ghost City Tours with the launch of the Ghost City Podcast, the expansion of storefronts in historic districts, and the debut of a curated retail line. Guests can also look forward to investigations and spooky retreats, celebrity ghost tour nights, and exclusive live events featuring stars like Sam Baltrusis of the Travel Channel and world-renowned psychic medium Patti Negri of Ghost Adventures.

“Halloween has always been the heartbeat of Ghost City Tours, but this year takes it to a whole new level,” said Tim Nealon, CEO of Ghost City Tours. “We’re not just offering tours, we’re creating an immersive entertainment brand that extends from our podcast and retail stores to exclusive events and merchandise. Our goal is to give fans of the paranormal a way to connect with us in person all year-round, not just on our tours.”

Ghost City Tours now operates in over 30 cities nationwide and expects record attendance across all locations this October. With its mix of history, storytelling, and spooky experiences, the company has become a trusted go-to destination for travelers and locals seeking a genuine taste of the supernatural.

“This Halloween season is only the beginning,” Nealon added. “As the most reputable and respected name in the paranormal industry, we’re excited to welcome guests into a bigger world of Ghost City Tours, one where they can explore haunted places, hear untold stories on our podcast, shop unique fashions, and experience unforgettable live events. It’s a thrilling evolution for both our team and our fans.”

For more information about Ghost City Tours, upcoming events, and their new entertainment ventures, visit www.ghostcitytours.com. Interviews available upon request.

Media Contact:

Charissa Lauren

Director of PR & Brand Visibility

charissa@ghostcitytours.com

(412)565-9838

