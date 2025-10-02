Ghost City Tours Welcomes Paranormal Celebrity Sam Baltrusis in Gettysburg for Two-Day Fan Event

Sam Baltrusis

Ghost City Tours hosts a special guest appearance by renowned paranormal author and TV personality Sam Baltrusis at its Gettysburg store on October 10–11, 2025

GETTYSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paranormal Weekend in Gettysburg: Ghost City Tours Hosts Paranormal Celebrity Sam Baltrusis, Oct. 10–11

Ghost City Tours, the nation's leading and most respected name in paranormal experiences, is thrilled to announce a special guest appearance by noted author, investigator, and TV personality Sam Baltrusis at its Gettysburg storefront. This two-day event will give fans rare access to one of the paranormal field’s most recognizable voices.

Sam Baltrusis is a renowned paranormal author, investigator, and television personality. Featured on Discovery+ Shock Docs’ The Curse of Lizzie Borden, Baltrusis has also appeared on popular series including A Haunting, Haunted Towns, Most Terrifying Places, History’s Most Haunted, and Fright Club on Travel Channel. He is the author of several acclaimed books, including Ghosts of Salem, Mass Murders, and Fueled by Fear. A sought-after speaker and lecturer, Baltrusis is a familiar voice at paranormal conferences, festivals, and library events nationwide.

The Gettysburg appearance will take place on Friday, October 10, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, and Saturday, October 11, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, at Ghost City Tours’ Gettysburg Store, located at 10 Lincoln Square. Guests will be able to meet Sam Baltrusis in person on the main floor of the store. Visitors awaiting scheduled tours will also enjoy paranormal-themed films in the on-site viewing area, creating a fully immersive experience.

Throughout the event, fans can look forward to a meet-and-greet and photo opportunities with Baltrusis, engaging Q&A sessions about his investigations and television work, and the chance to have a book signed.

“With Sam’s wealth of knowledge and on-screen presence, we’re honored to host him for what promises to be a standout weekend for ghost fans and history-lovers alike,” said Tim Nealon, CEO of Ghost City Tours. “This is a rare opportunity to bring the gravitas of national paranormal television into an intimate, immersive setting,” added Gettysburg Manager Andy Andrews.

About Ghost City Tours

Ghost City Tours is the nation’s most reputable paranormal entertainment brand, known for its immersive ghost tours, investigations, live events, podcast content, curated retail offerings, and historical-site storefronts. With roots in historical districts and a mission to bring hauntings to life, Ghost City Tours continues to set the standard in paranormal tourism and storytelling.

For media attendance and interviews, contact:

Charissa Lauren

Director of PR & Brand Visibility

charissa@ghostcitytours.com

(412) 565-9838

