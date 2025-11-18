EXL launches EXLdata.ai with Databricks, a first-of-its-kind AI-native data suite for enterprise AI readiness

Unifies complex data ecosystems to accelerate AI in the workflow

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global data and AI company EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) has launched EXLdata.ai, a first-of-its-kind, agentic AI-native suite of data solutions developed in partnership with Databricks, the data and AI company.Designed to solve one of the biggest barriers to enterprise AI adoption -making data ready for AI, EXLdata.ai unifies complex data ecosystems, streamlines governance, and transforms unstructured data management across the full data lifecycle.By embedding AI directly into data management, the platform brings together data modernisation, AI-readiness, and intelligent automation to help enterprises accelerate the adoption of AI across their workflows. Databricks serves as the launch partner, integrating EXLdata.ai with its flagship Databricks Agent Bricks technology to help organisations build and optimise AI agents on enterprise data.Australian context: AI’s data dilemma EXL's Australia 2025 AI Readiness Survey found that 35% of organisations say they do not have a data strategy, and an additional 18% are still planning to implement one, so over half lack a clear data governance direction“EXLdata.ai is a game-changer for organisations wanting to make their data AI-ready,” said Rohit Kapoor, Chairman and CEO of EXL. “We’re helping businesses break down silos, increase visibility, and harness unstructured data through AI-native processes. This means reduced costs, faster implementation, weeks instead of months, and improved accuracy. We’re unlocking the data foundation that AI needs to deliver real results.”Simplifying data management with agentic AIAt its core, EXLdata.ai is a multi-agent data solution that uses purpose-built, autonomous agents to handle tasks across the data lifecycle—from discovery and migration to governance, annotation, and operations. These agents deliver faster outcomes with high reliability and lower costs, while EXL’s agentic architecture ensures governance and compliance are automated, transparent, and auditable.Built with an open, modular design, the platform allows organisations to integrate individual capabilities or deploy the entire suite through a unified, easy-to-use workbench.Built to integrate with existing systemsEXLdata.ai has been developed to work with existing client infrastructure and partner ecosystems, making it a plug-in solution rather than a replacement. With Databricks’ seamless integrations and governance capabilities, enterprises can enhance data quality, improve model accuracy, and embed AI into business workflows faster.“Enterprises looking to scale AI effectively need AI-ready data and robust governance,” said Barry Dauber, Vice President, GenAI GTM at Databricks. “EXL’s solution, powered by Databricks Agent Bricks, helps clients connect, prepare, and govern data at scale—accelerating AI adoption and measurable business outcomes.”Learn more about EXLdata.ai.About EXLEXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 61,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com

