1CG Delivers Significant Revenue Increase

One Click Group (ASX:1CG) exceeds July 2024 revenue in just 18 days, driven by strong demand and a 72% returning customer rate, up from 63% last year.

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key Highlights:• July revenue1 surpassing July 2024 revenue of $2.2 million within the first 18 days of July 2025• Demand post 18 July continues to be strong from both existing and new customers surpassing management expectations• Currently experiencing outstanding returning customer lodgement rate of 72% this tax season strongly up on 63% prior yearFast growing life admin technology platform One Click Group Limited (ASX:1CG) (“Company”) is pleased to provide an update after exceeding July 2024 revenue demonstrating the growing revenue on the One Click Life platform. This has been achieved in only 18 days despite the ATO advising their overall 2025 tax lodgement numbers are down 10% on July 2024. The lower lodgement numbers the ATO are experiencing indicate the quality of the achievement this July and the expected runway for the remainder of the tax season. Returning customer lodgement rate during this period is 72% marking an improvement over July 2024 where the rate for the same period was 63%. This increase in returning customer lodgement rate (a proxy for retention) is an important indicator of the quality of the revenue the business generates from online tax returns.Managing Director Mark Waller commented “The revenue growth is extremely pleasing and demonstrating the quality of the Company’s business model. To outperform the prior July Revenue in only 18 days with a return rate of 72% is a great achievement. We’re only at the start of the main revenue generating period for the One Click Life platform. The achievement to date sets us up for a very successful year.”This ASX Announcement has been authorised for release by the Board.About One Click GroupOne Click Life is a fast-growing Australian based financial technology platform positioned to disrupt and capitalise on the increasing market demand for online self-directed financial and life admin services.The platform’s primary competency and revenue stream at the moment is online tax. The One Click Life platform now contains a lending competency and a number of other products for users, with online wills and private health insurance already available with more new products to come in the future. The One Click Life platform aims to be the one stop shop for everyday Australians who want to manage their financial life admin across, tax, wills, insurance, mortgages, investing and more. One Click Verify is a digital identity verification platform and API allowing businesses to digitally identity their customers as part of an onboarding or transaction process.

