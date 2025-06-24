ESET named a 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Protection with 98% recommending and a 4.9/5 rating from verified users.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESET , a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as the Customers’ Choice in the 2025 GartnerPeer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer” report1 for Endpoint Protection Platforms, in the category of Organizations with Annual Revenue between 50M - 1B USD. This distinction reflects the positive feedback and high satisfaction ratings from verified end users who rely on ESET´s solutions to defend against evolving cyber threats.According to the report, 95% of Gartner Peer Insights reviews received for ESET indicated a 5-star (60%) or 4-star (35%) rating. Overall, our customers have given us a rating of 4.9 out of 5 during the last 180 days, with 98% of them concluding they would recommend our product. “In our view, ESET’s placement in the report underscores our commitment to delivering reliable, effective, and user-friendly endpoint protection platforms solutions to organizations worldwide,” said Zuzana Legáthová, Director of Test, Analyst Relations and Market Research at ESET.The “Voice of the Customer” report aggregates peer reviews and ratings over an 18-month period, offering valuable insights into customer experiences with leading cybersecurity vendors. ESET´s recognition is based on reviews from 187 verified end-user professionals, and we believe that it focuses on their direct experience with operating the ESET PROTECT Platform.“Being named a Customers’ Choice by Gartner Peer Insights is a powerful validation of the trust our users place in ESET. It reflects our ongoing mission to deliver cybersecurity that’s not only powerful and reliable but also intuitive and tailored to the real-world needs of modern organizations,” said Pavol Balaj, Chief Business Officer at ESET.ESET PROTECT is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform designed to meet the evolving needs of modern organizations. Built on decades of expertise and continuous innovation, it delivers a Prevention-First approach to security, integrating advanced technologies and security services into a single, scalable solution.At its core, the platform features ESET LiveSense, a multilayered security engine powered by over 30 years of human expertise, machine learning, and ESET LiveGrid, a global cloud-based reputation system. This foundation enables balanced breach prevention, detection, and response capabilities, ensuring robust protection across all digital environments.Key features include:• Modern, multilayered endpoint security for desktops, servers, and mobile devices• Extended protection for cloud applications, email systems, and servers• Comprehensive vulnerability assessment and patch management• AI-native detection technologies and advanced threat protection• Globally sourced telemetry and threat intelligence• Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services with local support and a fast 20-minute response timeThe report is based on over 5,400 reviews collected over an 18-month period ending January 31, 2025. Only vendors with a minimum of 20 eligible reviews and 15 ratings for “Capabilities” and “Support/Delivery” were included.Discover more about ESET PROTECT Platform. For more information about ESET’s awards and recognized excellence, click here.GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. GartnerPeer Insights™ content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About ESETESETprovides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown—securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.