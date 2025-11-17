Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,889 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,456 in the last 365 days.

House Resolution 327 Printer's Number 2351

PENNSYLVANIA, November 17 - Sponsors

GREEN, HILL-EVANS, KHAN, GIRAL, PROBST, PIELLI, HOWARD, SCHLOSSBERG, VITALI, CIRESI, SANCHEZ, SHUSTERMAN, PASHINSKI, O'MARA, RABB

Short Title

A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a study evaluating the feasibility of a multifaceted approach to decreasing food waste given this Commonwealth's current infrastructure.

Memo Subject

Studying Food Waste in Pennsylvania

Generated 11/17/2025 07:58 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Resolution 327 Printer's Number 2351

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more