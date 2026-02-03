House Resolution 413 Printer's Number 2844

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - Sponsors ABNEY, MAYES, N. NELSON, VENKAT, FRANKEL, McANDREW, MADSEN, POWELL, RIVERA, SHUSTERMAN, D. WILLIAMS, KAZEEM, SANCHEZ

Short Title A Resolution recognizing "Black History Month" in Pennsylvania by commemorating the recently passed 50th anniversary of the closure of Freedom House Ambulance Service.

Generated 02/03/2026 08:04 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.