House Resolution 398 Printer's Number 2795
PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - House Resolution 398
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
MATZIE, VENKAT, FREEMAN, HILL-EVANS, MADDEN, SANCHEZ, D. WILLIAMS
Short Title
A Resolution designating the week of March 15 through 21, 2026, as "Sunshine Week" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Resolution – “Sunshine Week” in Pennsylvania – March 15 – 21, 2026
Actions
|2795
|Referred to INTERGOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS AND OPERATIONS, Jan. 26, 2026
|Reported as committed, Feb. 3, 2026
Generated 02/03/2026 08:03 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.