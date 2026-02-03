House Resolution 398 Printer's Number 2795

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - House Resolution 398 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors MATZIE, VENKAT, FREEMAN, HILL-EVANS, MADDEN, SANCHEZ, D. WILLIAMS Short Title A Resolution designating the week of March 15 through 21, 2026, as "Sunshine Week" in Pennsylvania. Memo Subject Resolution – “Sunshine Week” in Pennsylvania – March 15 – 21, 2026 Actions 2795 Referred to INTERGOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS AND OPERATIONS, Jan. 26, 2026 Reported as committed, Feb. 3, 2026 Generated 02/03/2026 08:03 PM

