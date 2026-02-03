Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,742 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,033 in the last 365 days.

House Resolution 398 Printer's Number 2795

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - House Resolution 398

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

MATZIE, VENKAT, FREEMAN, HILL-EVANS, MADDEN, SANCHEZ, D. WILLIAMS

Short Title

A Resolution designating the week of March 15 through 21, 2026, as "Sunshine Week" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Resolution – “Sunshine Week” in Pennsylvania – March 15 – 21, 2026

Actions

2795 Referred to INTERGOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS AND OPERATIONS, Jan. 26, 2026
Reported as committed, Feb. 3, 2026

Generated 02/03/2026 08:03 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Resolution 398 Printer's Number 2795

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.