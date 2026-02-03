Submit Release
House Resolution 411 Printer's Number 2825

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - Sponsors

FLOOD, BENNINGHOFF, BERNSTINE, GALLAGHER, HANBIDGE, HEFFLEY, McNEILL, RIVERA, ROWE, STAATS, STENDER, VENKAT

Short Title

A Resolution recognizing the month of February 2026 as "Blood Cancer Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Resolution Recognizing February 2026 as “Blood Cancer Awareness Month” in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

