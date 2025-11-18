Saf-Gard® Unveils New Detroit Mural Honoring America’s Workforce

By Ethan Cribb, Saf-Gard® Safety Shoe Company

MI, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saf-Gard Safety Shoe Company has unveiled a new mural on the side of its newly renovated Redford, Michigan store. The large-scale visual statement was created to recognize and honor the hardworking men and women who form the backbone of the American workforce.The mural, painted by local Detroit artist Desiree Kelly, measures 15.5 feet high by 114 feet wide and faces Eight Mile Road. The piece reflects Saf-Gard’s ongoing efforts to engage with the Detroit community and highlight the essential workers the company serves.“What’s most fulfilling about my work is having people interact with it every day.” Said Desiree Kelly. “… it’s about the community and bringing everybody together.”For Saf-Gard, the project represents a continued investment in the communities it serves. Since acquiring Michigan Industrial in 2019, the company has worked to strengthen its presence in the area by creating a store that supports local workers and celebrates their contributions.“We always try to tie into the local community with our work…” said Ashley Dillon, Saf-Gard’s Chief Marketing Officer. “It was important for us to work with an artist from the Detroit area.”The mural serves as a visual reminder of Saf-Gard’s ongoing mission to protect, support, and stand alongside America’s workforce.For a video of the mural and comments from the artist, visit here.

