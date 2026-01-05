Bailey International Celebrates 50 Years of Fluid Power Leadership in 2026

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bailey International , a leader in hydraulic components and electronic controls, celebrates its 50th year in business in 2026. Since its founding in 1976, the company has grown from a regional supplier into a global manufacturing and distribution authority, serving key industries such as agriculture, construction, and transportation.Bailey’s story began in 1976, when Adrian and Mary Bailey established the company in Owosso, Michigan. What started as a small, family-run business selling overstock and surplus items soon evolved as they recognized a demand for high-quality hydraulic components. With a customer-first philosophy and a growing reputation for expertise, Bailey began designing and manufacturing its own hydraulic cylinders, power units, and other hydraulic components, laying the foundation for decades of innovation and growth. Over the years, these product lines have grown to encompass more complicated electro-hydraulic components, including manifolds, large volume pumps and motors, and various valve offerings, in addition to electronic controls and sensors.Key Achievements• 1976: Company founding in Owasso, MI• 1982: Company headquarters relocated to Knoxville, TN• 2010: Moved into a larger facility in Knoxville, where current headquarters is located• 2015: Acquired Sure Grip Controls in Victoria, BC and became ISO 9001 certified• 2022: Acquired Hydrolico International in Montreal, QC, and Grand Rapids, MI• 2023: Acquired Industrial Electronic Controls in Rockford, IL and became ISO 14001 certified• 2025: Consolidated subsidiaries under a single brand identity and launched a unified corporate website: baileyintl.comThe company now has over 340 employees in five global locations: Knoxville, TN, Victoria, BC, Montreal, QC, Grand Rapids, MI and Chennai, India.This half-century milestone marks a period of significant growth and strategic evolution for Bailey. The company recently unified its subsidiary brands, Sure Grip Controls and Hydrolico, under the Bailey name — creating a single, formidable brand identity. This consolidation streamlines the customer experience and allows Bailey to offer a more comprehensive portfolio, from hydraulic cylinders and custom pumps to advanced joysticks and electronic controls, fulfilling its "fingertip-to-tooltip" promise to customers."A lot of companies in today’s market focus almost exclusively on internal operations," said Ken Baker, Chief Executive Officer. "Bailey, on the other hand, has always put its customers’ operations first, a belief that has supported 50 years of growth for us."In preparation for its next 50 years, Bailey has expanded its work truck product lines and bolstered its sales structure with enhanced technical support. The company is also breaking ground on a new state-of-the-art electronics facility in Victoria, British Columbia, which will unite its electronics teams and accelerate innovation in custom control solutions."Our sustained growth and ability to innovate rapidly are the results of having a dedicated team and the trust of our customers," stated David Clark, Chief Financial Officer. "As we enter our 50th year, we are not just celebrating our past achievements, but actively investing in a future that promises even greater value and service to our partners and stakeholders."For more information, please visit https://www.baileyintl.com/ ###About Bailey:Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Bailey is a leading manufacturer of hydraulic components and electronic control system components for companies across a wide range of industries. Bailey develops and produces hydraulic cylinders, hydraulic power units, hydraulic valves, joysticks and other electronic controls under the Chief, Maxim, Hydro Custom and Sure Grip Controls brands, as well as distributes many other products. Bailey also provides design, engineering, testing and custom manufacturing services to leading mobile equipment companies around the world.Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.