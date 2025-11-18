Recruiting for Good Launch The Social Co-Op to Help Women Do Something Meaningful

We’re Using recruiting for good collaboratively to reward funding and make micro investments in women who have made a difference in the community to help retain life coaches, help publish good books, and help sponsor parties for good www.TheSocialCo-Op.com Love to publish a Good Book? Participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program to earn a $3000 retainer for The Book Proposal Expert to Get Published www.TheBookProposalExpert.com Use Your Voice for Good! Love to publish a Good Book? Participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program to earn a $3000 retainer for The Book Proposal Expert to Get Published www.TheBookProposalExpert.com Use Your Voice for Good! Love to do something meaningful, participate in recruiting for good's referral program to earn a $3000 retainer to hire a life coach, and have lunch with your life coach too. www.lunchwithcoach.com We’re Using recruiting for good collaboratively to reward funding and make micro investments in women who have made a difference in the community to help retain life coaches, help publish good books, help sponsor parties for good www.TheSocialCo-Op.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talent and generates proceeds to fund The Social Co-Op. Women who participate in the referral program earn funding.

Love To Do Something Meaningful with Your Life That is GOOD for You and Community TOO? Join The SocialCo-Op!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™ (Gigs for Girls), and meaningful community solutions.Recruiting for Good Launches The Social Co-OpAccording to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; "We’re using recruiting for good collaboratively to reward funding and make micro investments in women who have made a difference in the community (volunteered for at least 10 years) and have both the ability (talent) and deep desire to do something meaningful with their life that results in improving their community. In an effort to inspire a generational shift in creating value-filled art, books, experiences, services, and products that ultimately champion humanity!"What Does The Social Co-Op Fund for Women Who Want to Do Something Meaningful?1. Help publish a good book 2. Hire a sweet life coach 3. Host a party for good Carlos Cymerman adds; Successful participation in Recruiting for Good's referral program earns a $3000 retainer to hire 'The Book Proposal Expert' to help publish a good book, to work with a life coach, or to sponsor a party for good with food (catered from the best restaurants in LA)!"How to Earn Access to The Social Co-Op?1. Woman must be 40 plus with 10 years experience volunteering in the community.2. Attend the next 'love to party for good;' to meet recruiting for good founder in person.3. successfully participate in recruiting for good's referral program.AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You and The Community Too!Every month, Recruiting for Good sponsors Love to Party for Good; a 1 hour social dining party creating community in LA for like valued professionals. www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made Just for You!"We’re using recruiting for good collaboratively to reward funding and make micro investments in women who have made a difference in the community (volunteered for at least 10 years) and have both the ability (talent) and deep desire to do something meaningful with their life that results in improving their community. In an effort to inspire a generational shift in creating value-filled art, books, experiences, services, and products that ultimately champion humanity!" www.TheSocialCo-Op.com Good for You and The Community Too!Love to Use Your Voice for Good and Publish a Good Book?Retain Deb Eckerling "The Book Proposal Expert to get published and get the results you deserve! to learn more visit www.TheBookProposalExpert.com . Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn a $3,000 retainer with Deb visit www.PublishaGoodBook.com To Use Your Voice for Good!Love to Hire a Life CoachAre you 40+Kickass love to do something meaningful with your life and have lunch with your life coach? Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn a $3000 retainer to hire a life coach; and earn gift cards every month for The Sweetest restaurants in LA for 1 year. www.LunchwithCoach.com The Sweetest Time!We Love to Help 'The Women' Who Create Meaningful Parties for Good "Are You the 'ONE' Who Always is The 1st to Organize; Family, Friends, and Neighbors?" Our Sweet Meaningful Rewarding Service is Made to Help You Fund Your 'Party for Good' Enjoy catered food from your favorite LA restaurants.To learn more Visit www.HostaSweetParty.com to Serve Your Community!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.