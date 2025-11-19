Recruiting for Good Sponsors Love to Party for Good at Cafe Gratitude Nov. 20th

Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring Love to Party for Good at Cafe Gratitude www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made Just for You! Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring Love to Party for Good at Cafe Gratitude www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made Just for You! Melanie Lutz Author Participate in Recruiting for Good Referral Program to Earn All-Inclusive Vegan Dining Reward Veggie Orgy www.MustLoveGratitude.com To Appreciate Dining for Good! Veggie Orgy is an exclusive all-inclusive vegan reward created and funded by Recruiting for Good reserved for 10 women who are 40+Kickass

Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring appetizers for 10 attendees who RSVP and bring a book that makes a difference in their life to exchange with someone at party

Attend The Sweetest Dining Party on November 20th at Cafe Gratitude in Venice” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™ (Gigs for Girls), sweet dining treats, and the sweetest parties.On November 20th, 2025, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring love to party good at Cafe Gratitude for talented professionals who are 40 plus; and make a difference in the community.' The party is for ten sweet attendees who RSVP and bring a book to exchange with someone else at the party.Recruiting for Good will sponsor plant-based appetizers for 1 hour.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; first five party attendees who RSVP, show up on time with a book to exchange; will earn a copy of Melanie Lutz's Sweet New Book EVERYTHING IS SOUP : Sicilian Wisdom, Nourishment and Recipes for a Delicious Life!"How to attend the sweetest party for good at Cafe Gratitude?1. RSVP with Sara(at)recruitingforGood(dot)com before November 19th at 5pm.Carlos Cymerman adds; "Ever thought of publishing a book? Attend our party to meet Deb The Book Proposal Expert!"AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You and The Community Too!Every month, Recruiting for Good sponsors Love to Party for Good; a 1 hour social dining party creating community in LA for like valued professionals. www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made Just for You!"We’re using recruiting for good collaboratively to reward funding and make micro investments in women who have made a difference in the community (volunteered for at least 10 years) and have both the ability (talent) and deep desire to do something meaningful with their life that results in improving their community. In an effort to inspire a generational shift in creating value-filled art, books, experiences, services, and products that ultimately champion humanity!" www.TheSocialCo-Op.com Good for You and The Community Too!Are you 40+Kickass love to do something meaningful with your life and have lunch with your life coach? Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn a $3000 retainer to hire a life coach and gift cards for The Sweetest restaurants in LA for 1 year. www.LunchwithCoach.com The Sweetest Time!Are You a Sweet Life Coach or Expert in Your Field and 50+Kickass?Love to share your wisdom in an intimate setting. Recruiting for Good is sponsoring sweet women brunch parties in LA for dynamic women leaders who are rockstars in life; to learn more about co-creating a sweet fulfilling and meaningful dining party that is good for you (your brand, business or service) and good for the community too; 1st attend one of our 1-hour sponsored parties to meet carlos sweet founder recruiting for good, love to dine for good, and love to party for good founder rsvp with sara@recruitingforgood.com www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Is Made for You!Deb Eckerling "The Book Proposal Expert." Love to get published. Hire DEB to get the results you deserve! to learn more visit www.TheBookProposalExpert.com Melanie Lutz AuthorEVERYTHING IS SOUP:Sicilian Wisdom, Nourishment and Recipes for a Delicious LifeWhether you're a seasoned cook or a soup-for-breakfast kind of dreamer, this book is an invitation to gather, savor, and remember love is always the first ingredient. It is a beautiful celebration of soup, family, and the timeless wisdom and stories flowing from the kitchen.What every soup lover knows, the first ingredient is love.What’s Inside• 18+ comforting soup recipes for the season's of life• Sicilian kitchen magic, family sayings, and funny wisdom• Handwritten notes, botanical illustrations, and color photos• Nourishment rituals and reflections to feed your heart and soulWe look forward to sharing laughs and love and Sicilian wisdom traditions throughout the seasons of soup.Melanie Lutz BioOne line:Melanie Lutz is a writer creating heart-forward comedies and soulful stories that celebrate love, courage, and connection.Blurb:Melanie Lutz is a screenwriter and producer developing a slate of female-driven sports comedies celebrating grit, heart, and hilarity. Her debut feature, Lady Ump, follows the first female umpire in Major League Baseball—a story of breaking barriers with laughter and love. A champion of women’s voices and inclusive storytelling, Lutz is building a sports comedy universe spanning basketball, soccer, volleyball and beyond in addition to her loving storytelling work. Based in Los Angeles, she is committed to making films and streaming that move audiences and change the game for good, with so much love.About MEL’S LOVE LAND: All Systems Love InfoMel’s Love Land: All Systems Love is a creative storytelling movement and media brand founded by filmmaker and author Melanie Lutz. Through storytelling, film, streaming and community initiatives, it inspires audiences to be curious, spark inspiration, lead with love, fostering empathy, equity, and ecological connection across all living things.Website:LATEST LOVE REPORT:#62 - Falling in Love Again – Soup EditionVeggie Orgy is an exclusive all-inclusive vegan reward created and funded by Recruiting for Good reserved for 10 women who are 40+Kickass and have volunteered in the community for 10 years; and successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program. www.VeggieOrgy.com The Sweetest Vegan Treat!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.