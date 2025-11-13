Recruiting for Good Sponsors Love to Party for Good On November 14th 2025 in LA

Are You Doing Something Meaningful in LA and Love to Party for Good? RSVP to Meet Women Just Like You! www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made Just for You! Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring The Sweetest Parties to Celebrate Women for 15 years www.LovetoCelebrateWomen.com Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring The Sweetest Parties to Celebrate Women for 15 years www.LovetoCelebrateWomen.com Love to Dine for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program to earn the 3 year dining treat www.LovetoDineforGood.com the Dining Club Made Just for You! Are You Doing Something Meaningful in LA and Love to Party for Good? RSVP to Meet Women Just Like You! www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made Just for You!

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring a meaningful brunch party on Friday; to connect like-valued women who are doing something meaningful in LA.

Are You Doing Something Meaningful in LA and Love to Party for Good? Join the Club!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™ (Gigs for Girls), sweet dining treats, and the sweetest parties.Recruiting for Good is sponsoring ' love to party for good .' Meaningful dining parties to create community for like-valued women who seek fulfillment, fun, and meeting new friends, while sharing food at LA's Best Restaurants. Sweet Women Brunch is on Friday, November 14th at 1130am in Brentwood. Need to RSVP by Thursday 500pm on November 13 to be one of ten sweet attendees (very sweet surprises in store).According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; "Are You Doing Something Meaningful in LA and Love to Party for Good? RSVP to Meet Women Just Like You!"AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You and The Community Too!Recruiting for Good creates and rewards women treats that make life sweet. Successfully participate in our referral program to earn yours. First attend a one-hour social dining party to meet recruiting for good founder in person; and earn a personal invitation to participate (do something meaningful; that is good for you and the community too). Visit www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Recruiting for Good is creating community through dining and improving women's lives; by funding and rewarding fine dining gift cards, helping fund sweet dinner clubs, and sponsoring lunches with life coaches for 1 year. Recruiting for Good also creates meaningful fulfilling dining parties for sweet women and men who celebrate women!Love Dining and Pilates is a reward created and funded by Recruiting for Good; reserved for Women 40+ Kickass who make a significant difference in the community. Participate in recruiting for good referral program to earn a $1500 Dining Gift Card and a $1500 Pilates Gift Card to learn more visit www.DiningandPilates.com Made Just for You!Are you 50+Kickass love to do something meaningful with your life and Love to have lunch with your life coach? Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn gift cards for The Sweetest restaurants in LA; and enjoy your meaningful time at your favorite spots for 1 year. www.LunchwithCoach.com The Sweetest Time!Are You a Sweet Life Coach or Expert in Your Field and 50+Kickass?Love to share your wisdom in an intimate setting. Recruiting for Good is sponsoring sweet women brunch parties in LA for dynamic women leaders who are rockstars in life; to learn more about co-creating a sweet fulfilling and meaningful dining party that is good for you (your brand, business or service) and good for the community too; 1st attend one of our 1-hour sponsored parties to meet carlos sweet founder recruiting for good rsvp with sara@recruitingforgood.com www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Is Made for You!Love to publish a good book in 2026! Use Your Voice for Good... Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn a $3000 retainer for The Book Proposal Expert! To Learn how visit www.PublishaGoodBook.com Good for You & The Community Too!Veggie Orgy is an exclusive all-inclusive reward created and funded by Recruiting for Good reserved for 10 women who are 40+Kickass and have volunteered in the community for 10 years; and successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program. www.VeggieOrgy.com Dining + Smoothies + Vegan Chocolate

