Global GI Endoscopic Device Market to Hit $21.5B by 2032, Driven by Screening & Imaging – iData Research

Global GI endoscopic device market to reach $21.5B by 2032 driven by rising cancer screening and advanced imaging technologies.

As populations age and awareness of preventive care increases, the need for reliable, high-performance endoscopic solutions will continue to accelerate worldwide.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData Research

VANCOUVER, CANADA, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Report by iData Research reveals that the market, valued at nearly $16.3 billion in 2025, is projected to reach over $21.5 billion by 2032.

This expansion is driven by rising colorectal cancer incidence, broader national screening programs, and rapid advancements in imaging technologies such as HD+, 3D, and 4K endoscopy.

These findings come from iData Research’s comprehensive 2025 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Report, which provides detailed analyses and forecasts across all major gastrointestinal endoscopic device segments.

Produced by iData Research, a leading medical device market intelligence firm, the report offers in-depth market sizing, competitive landscape data, procedure volumes, and technology trend analysis across more than a dozen product categories.

It serves manufacturers, investors, and healthcare leaders seeking validated insights to guide strategic planning, market entry, product development, and competitive positioning in the expanding gastrointestinal endoscopy field.

“Advances in imaging, single-use technologies, and expanded national screening programs are reshaping the global gastrointestinal endoscopy landscape,” said Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData Research.

Cancer Screening & Imaging Drive $21.5B Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market by 2032

Technological advancement remains one of the defining forces shaping the global gastrointestinal endoscopic device landscape. HD and HD+ imaging modalities have significantly improved visualization quality, enabling earlier and more accurate detection of polyps and lesions. As healthcare systems increasingly prioritize early cancer detection, improved optical performance is becoming a key tool for clinicians.

Clinical practice trends further support market expansion. National and regional screening programs, such as the USPSTF’s recommendation to begin colorectal cancer screening at age 45, the U.K. NHS’s shift toward screening from age 50, and South Korea’s biennial FIT program—continue to bring asymptomatic patients into structured diagnostic pathways. This has markedly increased procedure volumes and driven sustained demand for endoscopes, biopsy devices, hemostasis tools, and support products.

Innovation in single-use platforms, including products such as Boston Scientific’s EXALT-D™ and Ambu’s aScope™, is generating new opportunities by reducing infection risk and eliminating reprocessing steps. Meanwhile, reusable scopes remain central to hospital workflows, benefiting from ongoing enhancements in maneuverability, ergonomics, and advanced imaging integration. These technical shifts, combined with rising clinical demand, will continue to shape the global competitive landscape through 2032.

The global gastrointestinal endoscopic device market was valued at $16.3 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to reach over $21.5 billion by 2032, driven by increasing screening participation, aging populations, and rapid improvements in visualization technologies.

Key Insights from the Report:

- ERCP Devices: Continued growth fueled by innovations such as lumen-apposing metal stents, improving the management of pancreatic pseudocysts and walled-off necrosis under EUS guidance.

- Enteral Feeding Devices: Strong global demand driven by chronic disease prevalence and increased long-term nutritional support needs, despite longer replacement cycles for PEG and NG/NJ tubes.

- HD+, 3D, and 4K Imaging: Enhanced detection accuracy supports safer, more effective interventions in colorectal, upper gastrointestinal, and therapeutic endoscopy procedures.

- Single-Use Endoscopes: Adoption expanding as healthcare systems prioritize infection control and workflow efficiency, despite cost-related barriers in some regions.

- Cancer Screening Initiatives: National programs in the U.S., U.K., and Asia continue to increase diagnostic colonoscopy volumes, directly driving device utilization.

Who Should Read This Report?

This report is designed for marketing managers, CEOs, CFOs, as well as strategic decision-makers within the gastrointestinal endoscopy sector who are looking to make data-driven decisions in the high-growth global gastrointestinal endoscopic device market.

Explore the Market Report

Readers are invited to access or request a sample of the full Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Report to obtain detailed forecasts, market share analyses, procedure volumes, and competitive insights.

Alternatively, iData’s Subscription Model at https://idataresearch.com/subscription-model/ provides ongoing access to updated datasets and continuous intelligence across multiple medical device markets.

About iData Research

iData Research has been a leader in market intelligence for the medical device industry for over 20 years, delivering data-driven insights that help companies mitigate market risks, optimize pricing strategies, and uncover new revenue opportunities.

Learn more at https://idataresearch.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.