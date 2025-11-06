U.S. Interventional Cardiology Market to Hit $5.6B by 2031 as Next-Gen Stents Drive Growth – iData Research

U.S. interventional cardiology market to reach $5.6B by 2031 as imaging integration and next-generation stent innovations accelerate growth.

The future of interventional cardiology is defined by precision.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData Research

VANCOUVER, CANADA, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new 2025 Interventional Cardiology Device Market Report reveals that the market valued at nearly $4.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow, reaching over $5.6 billion by 2031.

Growth in this market is fueled by the increasing adoption of advanced cardiovascular imaging technologies, next-generation stent designs, and the rising prevalence of diabetes that continues to expand the population requiring interventional cardiac procedures.

These findings are from iData Research’s comprehensive report series on the U.S. Market for Interventional Cardiology Devices, which includes detailed analyses of coronary stents, balloon catheters, atherectomy devices, intravascular imaging systems (IVUS and OCT), guidewires, vascular closure devices, and more.

Produced by iData Research, a leading medical device market intelligence firm, this report suite provides critical insights and forecasts for stakeholders across the cardiovascular industry.

Covering both diagnostic and interventional product categories, this research supports strategic decision-making by identifying emerging technologies, key competitors, and shifting procedure trends influencing the U.S. interventional cardiology landscape.

“Integration of imaging tools like OCT and IVUS with new-generation stents is reshaping treatment strategies, enhancing procedural outcomes while enabling clinicians to diagnose and intervene with unprecedented accuracy.” said Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData Research.

The interventional cardiology field is undergoing a pivotal transformation as imaging becomes inseparable from both diagnostic and therapeutic workflows. High-resolution modalities such as Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) and Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) provide real-time intraluminal visualization that enhances lesion assessment, optimizes stent placement, and reduces restenosis risk.

In parallel, next-generation drug-eluting stents with thinner struts and advanced polymer coatings are improving biocompatibility and long-term vessel patency. These design advances are expanding indications for complex and calcified lesions that were previously untreatable with conventional devices.

The rise in diabetes prevalence, affecting over 11% of the U.S. population in 2021, has also intensified demand for coronary interventions, as diabetic patients remain disproportionately affected by coronary artery disease. As procedure volumes increase, supporting device segments such as vascular closure devices (VCDs) and diagnostic guidewires continue to record steady, procedure-driven growth.

Among all device segments, coronary atherectomy systems, particularly those utilizing intravascular lithotripsy (IVL), have shown one of the most rapid adoption curves since 2021. This technology’s ability to safely fracture calcified plaque has become indispensable for achieving optimal stent expansion in complex PCI cases.

The U.S. Interventional Cardiology Device Market was valued at $4.4 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach over $5.6 billion by 2031. Market expansion is primarily driven by rising procedure volumes, technological innovation in imaging and stent design, and the increasing burden of cardiovascular disease among diabetic populations.

Key Insights from the Report:

- Intravascular Imaging (OCT & IVUS): Integration of real-time imaging in PCI enhances lesion visualization, improving procedural precision and outcomes.

- Next-Generation Drug-Eluting Stents: Thinner strut designs and optimized coatings are expanding treatable lesion types and improving vessel healing.

- Atherectomy & Intravascular Lithotripsy Devices: Rapid adoption post-2021 approval is transforming treatment for heavily calcified coronary arteries.

- Vascular Closure Devices (VCDs): Growth closely follows PCI and angiography procedure volumes, with increasing hospital preference for rapid hemostasis solutions.

- Diagnostic Catheters & Guidewires: Steady angiography activity and growing use of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) technologies sustain segment demand.

