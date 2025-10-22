U.S. Infusion Therapy Device Market Forecast: $4.8B by 2031 as Smart Pumps & Home Infusion Drive Growth – iData Research

U.S. Infusion Therapy Device Market to Surpass $4.8 Billion by 2031, Driven by Smart Pump Integration and Home Infusion Expansion

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A newly published report by iData Research on the United States infusion therapy device market reveals that the market valued at over $4.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to exceed $4.8 billion by 2031.

This steady growth is fueled by hospital network integration, increasing adoption of smart and connected infusion systems, and the expanding role of home and alternate-site infusion therapy.

The comprehensive report suite on the U.S. Infusion Therapy Device Market includes detailed analyses of infusion pumps, infusion sets (IV sets), needleless connectors, stopcocks, intravenous filters, and blood transfusion devices.

iData’s latest market report provides in-depth insights into the evolving infusion therapy landscape, examining clinical, technological, and economic factors shaping procurement and usage patterns across hospitals, outpatient facilities, and home-care settings. Designed for executives, marketers, and strategic planners, the report delivers actionable intelligence on competitive positioning, pricing trends, and emerging opportunities within the U.S. infusion device sector.

“As hospitals transition to fully networked infusion platforms, software integration, cybersecurity, and analytics are becoming as critical as hardware performance. Vendors that deliver seamless, data-driven solutions are set to lead this next phase of growth,” said Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData Research.

$4.8 Billion U.S. Infusion Market Shaped by Connectivity, AI, and Care Decentralization

The infusion therapy device market in the U.S. is characterized by a concentrated competitive landscape dominated by established leaders. This structure fosters innovation and efficiency but creates significant entry barriers for new players. The result is a technologically advanced yet high-cost environment that sustains stable pricing levels across infusion systems.

A key trend reshaping the market is the consolidation of smart pump platforms with integrated dose-error reduction systems (DERS), drug libraries, and electronic medical record (EMR) interoperability. These systems, while more expensive to implement, generate ongoing revenue through software subscriptions, cybersecurity management, and data analytics. Frequent hardware refresh cycles—necessary to maintain compliance and compatibility—continue to drive recurring demand.

Meanwhile, needleless connector technologies are advancing toward neutral displacement designs, which command higher average selling prices (ASPs) due to their improved safety profiles and reduced risk of blood reflux. These premium devices are gaining traction as hospitals prioritize infection prevention and patient safety outcomes.

In addition, the home and ambulatory infusion therapy segment is expanding rapidly. Shifts toward outpatient administration of anti-infectives, immunoglobulins, and chemotherapy, combined with telehealth integration and favorable reimbursement policies, are propelling adoption. Wearable and elastomeric pumps have emerged as key innovations, offering patients greater freedom and comfort while ensuring dosing precision.

Emerging technologies such as AI-enabled smart pumps and predictive monitoring systems are also gaining traction. By incorporating algorithm-based dose safeguards and automated adjustments, these systems enhance patient safety and reduce clinical workload. The integration of computer vision for IV drip verification represents the next frontier in infusion automation and reliability.

The U.S. infusion therapy device market was valued at over $4.1 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach over $4.8 billion by 2031, driven by rising demand for networked infusion systems, neutral displacement connectors, and AI-enhanced monitoring technologies.

Key Insights from the Report:

- Hospitals are moving toward fully integrated, networked infusion platforms equipped with Dose Error Reduction Systems (DERS) and electronic medical record (EMR) interoperability. This allows automatic programming of infusion parameters and real-time documentation, significantly reducing medication errors and saving clinicians valuable time during critical care delivery.

- Home and alternate-site infusion therapy are expanding rapidly, supported by telehealth integration and favorable reimbursement reforms. Patients requiring treatments such as antibiotics, chemotherapy, or immunoglobulins can now safely receive infusions outside hospitals—lowering healthcare costs and improving comfort, compliance, and continuity of care.

- Neutral displacement needleless connectors are gaining traction across hospitals and infusion centers due to their safer, reflux-minimizing design. By reducing the risk of bloodstream infections and device occlusions, these connectors help healthcare providers enhance patient safety while minimizing costly catheter-related complications.

- AI and predictive analytics are increasingly embedded into smart infusion pumps, enabling automated dose adjustments and real-time monitoring. These capabilities help clinicians catch anomalies early, prevent dosing errors, and maintain consistent therapeutic outcomes—especially critical in high-acuity and intensive care environments.

- Vendors offering complete hardware–software ecosystems—integrating pumps, software, cybersecurity, and analytics—are gaining competitive advantage. Hospitals prefer these unified solutions because they simplify device management, ensure compliance with cybersecurity standards, and enable seamless data sharing across departments and systems.

Who Should Read This Report?

This report is designed for marketing managers, CEOs, CFOs, as well as strategic decision-makers seeking strategic insights into the infusion therapy market’s evolving dynamics, competitive structure, and innovation trends.

