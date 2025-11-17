Councilmember Natali Fani-González Honored with State’s Distinguished Advocate for Healthful Living Award

MARYLAND, November 17 - For Immediate Release: Monday, November 17, 2025

Montgomery County Councilmember Natali Fani-González has been named the recipient of the Distinguished Advocate for Healthful Living Award by the Society of Health and Physical Educators of Maryland (SHAPE MD). SHAPE Maryland is a statewide organization dedicated to promoting health, physical education, recreation, and wellness initiatives that foster lifelong well-being. The award recognizes legislators and public figures who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and advocacy in advancing healthful living across schools and communities.

“Promoting healthful living is not just about fitness, it’s about providing families with the opportunity to thrive in communities built for well-being,” said Councilmember Natali Fani-González. “I’m deeply honored to receive this recognition from SHAPE Maryland and remain committed to ensuring every resident has equitable access to the spaces, programs, and support needed to live healthy, active lives.”

Councilmember Fani-González was nominated by the organization’s supervisors of health and physical education for her steadfast commitment to creating healthier, safer communities. As chair of the Council’s Economic Development Committee, she has championed initiatives that promote wellness and opportunity across the County, supporting projects that integrate recreation, open space, and community design into economic growth strategies. She also established Montgomery County’s first Sports Tourism Task Force, a groundbreaking initiative designed to strengthen local athletics, expand youth participation, and attract major sporting events that boost economic activity while promoting healthy living for all residents. Her advocacy reflects a deep belief that physical and mental wellness are essential components of a thriving and inclusive community.

The award was formally presented at the SHAPE Maryland Honors & Awards Banquet in Ocean City on Nov. 15 where leaders from across the state gathered to celebrate excellence in education, health and community wellbeing.

