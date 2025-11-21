Tune in to En Sintonía con el Concejo with Special Guest Councilmember Fani-González, Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio América

MARYLAND, November 21 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, November 20, 2025

The show will also showcase Brookside Gardens’ Garden of Lights and share practical Thanksgiving safety tips

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Councilmember Natali Fani-González, who chairs the Council's Economic Development (ECON) Committee; Maria Villegras, communications specialist at Montgomery Parks; and Oscar Méndez, program manager at the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS). The show will air on Friday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

This edition of En Sintonía features Councilmember Fani-González, who will provide an in-depth overview of the University Boulevard Corridor Plan. Following several months of detailed analysis, four work sessions, extensive community engagement and amendments, the Council’s Planning, Housing, and Parks (PHP) Committee forwarded its recommendations on the University Boulevard Corridor Plan to the full Council. Councilmember Fani-González will outline the major components of the plan, highlight key updates that emerged during the review process, and explain how the approved recommendations will shape future development, transportation enhancements, housing options, and community revitalization along the University Boulevard corridor.

The second segment will feature the festive return of Brookside Gardens’ Garden of Lights. As the year comes to a close and the holiday season gets underway, residents are invited to visit the Garden of Lights beginning Friday, Nov. 20. The annual display transforms the gardens into a radiant winter wonderland, offering a half-mile walk-through filled with twinkling lights and unique, shimmering installations that illuminate the flowerbeds and grounds of this 50-acre horticultural landmark in Wheaton.

The segment will wrap up with essential safety tips for the Thanksgiving holiday, a time when families come together to celebrate. Mendez will provide practical guidance on cooking safety, including how to prevent kitchen fires, handle hot foods safely and avoid common accidents. He will also share general household safety reminders to help ensure that everyone can enjoy a safe and worry-free holiday season.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

