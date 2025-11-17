Montgomery County Council President Stewart to Hold Briefing on Nov. 18 at 1 p.m.

MARYLAND, November 17 - For Immediate Release: Monday, November 17, 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 17, 2025—On Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 1 p.m., Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart will hold a briefing to reflect on her year leading the Council and highlight significant actions taken to enhance the quality of life for residents. The Council president and vice president serve one-year terms, and the next election of officers is Dec. 2.

Council President Stewart will also discuss upcoming Council matters, including the Council’s scheduled vote on the $7.75 million Public Service Support Package to help meet community needs and provide assistance for residents and nonprofit organizations impacted by the recent federal government shutdown and the federal administration’s policies.

The Council president’s briefing is open to the public and will be held in the Potomac River Conference Room located on the sixth floor of the Council Office Building at 100 Maryland Ave. in Rockville (directions). The Council president's briefing will be recorded and posted on the Council’s Facebook (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil) and YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD) pages following the meeting.

# # #