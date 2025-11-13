Métis Crossing CEO Wins International Leadership Award

Métis Crossing Logo

Juanita Marois Awarded Silver Stevie® for Work in Indigenous Cultural Tourism

Together, we're building something rooted in history, guided by purpose and driven to thrive.” — Juanita Marois

SMOKY LAKE, AB, CANADA, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Métis Crossing is proud to announce that CEO Juanita Marois has been awarded the Silver StevieAward in the category of Female Executive of the Year, 11 to 2,500 Employees at the 2025 StevieAwards for Women in Business, held November 10 in New York City.The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Award has been hailed as the world’s premier business award.Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the awards were presented to winners this week during a gala event attended by nominees and their guests at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. The event was broadcast via Vimeo."It is an honour to be recognized among so many influential women who are leading change in their communities and industries," said Juanita Marois. "This award belongs to the entire Métis Crossing Board of Directors, team and the Métis Nation that walks with us. Together, we're building something rooted in history, guided by purpose and driven to thrive."Since her appointment as CEO, Juanita has guided Métis Crossing through significant growth while staying grounded in Indigenous values and economic empowerment. Under her leadership, the organization has completed $35 million of development, expanded its year-round programming, developed award-winning cultural and sustainability initiatives, and set ambitious goals to fundamentally change worldviews, to contribute to Alberta’s tourism landscape, and to provide transformational opportunities to our guests.Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, “In its 22nd year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received its most varied and diverse body of nominations ever, and that’s reflected in the caliber of this year’s winning nominations. We are gratified by how meaningful it is to women to win a Stevie Award, and how impactful it can be on the futures of their careers and their organizations. We congratulate all of this year’s Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners for their achievements.”Métis Crossing continues to share Métis stories, live in relationship with the land, and create meaningful experiences for visitors from across Canada and around the world.To learn more about Métis Crossing, visit www.metiscrossing.com . To learn more about the Stevie Awards, visit www.StevieAwards.com/Women About Métis CrossingMétis Crossing is Alberta's first major Métis cultural destination, created to share Métis stories, traditions, and experiences with the world. Located on historic river lots along the North Saskatchewan River, it offers year-round cultural programming, unique accommodations, and immersive learning rooted in Métis worldviews, Métis Crossing is an affiliate of the Métis Nation within Alberta.

