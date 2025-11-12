CIPR Communications Updates AI Policy with a Commitment to Lead in Responsible and Transparent AI Use

CIPR Communications is a full-service marketing communications agency that services clients in various industries across North America.

Calgary-based digital PR agency leads by example with its updated human-first, ethics-driven AI framework

AI is evolving fast, and so are we, but without sacrificing clarity, creativity, or accountability.” — Christina Pilarski, CEO of CIPR Communications

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As AI adoption accelerates across industries, a new study from Infosys reveals a sobering reality: only 2% of companies currently meet responsible AI deployment standards. With AI’s role in marketing rapidly expanding, ethical standards are lagging and CIPR Communications is determined to lead by example.CIPR Communications is proud to once again make its updated Responsible AI Principles & Policies public, adding them to the company’s website, service contracts and onboarding deck, setting a high bar for transparent, ethical, and human-centric AI use in marketing and communications.“AI is evolving fast, and so are we, but without sacrificing clarity, creativity, or accountability,” said Christina Pilarski, CEO of CIPR Communications. “Our updated AI policy represents a commitment to lead with integrity, keep people at the centre, and deliver marketing that works. While the first version of our AI policy was on our website, we are also now adding it to our service contracts and onboarding deck and we are committed to sharing them widely so that others have a useful blueprint to follow.”CIPR’s AI Principles emphasize human accountability, ensuring AI supports decision-making without replacing human oversight. They protect information integrity by requiring all AI-generated content to undergo human review for tone, accuracy, and clarity. Inclusivity is a priority, with tools rejected if they fail to meet accessibility or diversity standards. A Red/Yellow/Green usage matrix manages risk by vetting tools before use, and transparency ensures clients and collaborators are informed whenever AI is part of the process.CIPR integrates AI responsibly across its operations — from drafting and repurposing social content to brainstorming, competitive scans, and podcast and video editing using tools like Descript and Riverside. Internally, AI assists with SOP reviews, meeting summaries, and idea capture. The agency also contributes to thought leadership initiatives, including Project Trailblazer and WSI’s AI Doers group.“Responsible AI is a business necessity,” Pilarski added. “We’re proud to share our AI use policies publicly and encourage all other companies to do the same.”CIPR’s approach includes partnerships with peers in the Tourism AI Network and WSI, reflecting a broader commitment to learning, openness, and ethical innovation in the AI space.About CIPR CommunicationsCIPR Communications is a Calgary-based marketing and communications agency specializing in strategic, measurable, and client-driven campaigns. With a strong stance on AI ethics and a people-first philosophy, CIPR continues to redefine leadership in the digital marketing landscape.Explore CIPR’s full AI Principles & Policies to see how the agency is setting the standard for ethical marketing: https://ciprcommunications.com/cipr-communications-ai-principles/ For more information about CIPR Communications visit our website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.