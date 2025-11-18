Convergent Science Enhancing CONVERGE's Autonomous Meshing CFD Technology With NVIDIA GPUs

CONVERGE simulation of an Industrial Mixing Tank.

MADISON , WI, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Convergent Science is excited to announce an enhanced partnership with NVIDIA Corporation to enhance autonomous meshing, a core CONVERGE technical capability, with NVIDIA accelerated computing.In typical computational fluid dynamics (CFD) tools, discretizing the simulation domain into a computational mesh represents an onerous, hands-on engineering task. In CONVERGE, the domain is discretized autonomously—the simulation engineer describes where, when, and how resolution is required, then hands the meshing task off to the CFD solver. Throughout the simulation, CONVERGE dynamically refines or coarsens the mesh depending on the local flow conditions. Combining CONVERGE autonomous meshing with NVIDIA GPUs speeds simulation timeframes, accelerating engineering analysis and allowing the practical study of larger design spaces.Explains Dr. Kelly Senecal, Owner and Vice President of Convergent Science, “For many years, we have been incrementally adding GPU solver support in CONVERGE. Because our meshes change dynamically throughout the simulation, porting our autonomous meshing technology in a computationally efficient manner has represented the biggest challenge. We now have a path forward, and we are excited to combine our world-class CFD technology with NVIDIA’s world-class GPU development experts to bring our autonomous meshing capability, and our entire CONVERGE CFD solver, to the GPU computing ecosystem.”—-------------------------About Convergent ScienceHeadquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, Convergent Science is a global leader in computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software. Our mission is to enable our customers to perform revolutionary CFD simulations by creating accurate, versatile, user-friendly software and providing unparalleled support.Our flagship product, CONVERGE, is an innovative CFD software that eliminates the grid generation bottleneck through autonomous meshing. With a suite of advanced physical models, fully coupled detailed chemistry, and the ability to easily accommodate moving geometries, CONVERGE is transforming the CFD industry and shifting the paradigm toward predictive simulations. Learn more about CONVERGE CFD Software on our website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.