Dr. Kelly Senecal Receives 2025 Luminary Award From the University of Wisconsin Alumni Association

Dr. Kelly Senecal, Co-Founder and Owner of Convergent Science

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 -- Dr. Kelly Senecal, Co-Founder of Convergent Science, recently received the 2025 Luminary Award from the University of Wisconsin Alumni Association. The Luminary Award recognizes alumni who have demonstrated exceptional achievements in the areas of leadership, discovery, progress, and service. Senecal received the award for his role in developing the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software CONVERGE, which changed the way engineers develop more efficient and sustainable machines.Senecal received his master's degree and Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1997 and 2000, respectively. In 1997, he co-founded Convergent Science with several UW-Madison classmates. Convergent Science develops and supports CONVERGE, a CFD software package that eliminates the time-consuming task of manually creating a computational mesh through its novel autonomous meshing technology. Removing this step from the simulation process enabled CFD to become an integral part of the design process in many industries, including the propulsion, energy, and marine sectors. Convergent Science remains headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, with strong ties to the university."I loved my time at UW-Madison," says Senecal. "It's where I discovered my passion for CFD and where I met my fellow Convergent Science co-founders. It's where we learned the skills we needed to write our own CFD code and create something truly unique in the industry at that time. It's an honor to receive this award from an institution that means so much to me, and I'm grateful that I can continue to be involved in this wonderful community."In addition to his role at Convergent Science, Senecal is a visiting professor at the University of Oxford and the Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Computational Chemistry Consortium (C3). He is a Fellow of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), and the Combustion Institute (CI). He is also the recipient of the 2019 ASME ICE Award, the 2023 SAE John Johnson Diesel Engine Research Medal, the 2023 ASME Dedicated Service Award, and the 2025 ASME Soichiro Honda Medal.Senecal is an advocate for science-based, technology-neutral solutions to reduce emissions from the transportation sector. He regularly speaks at international conferences and meets with engineers, policymakers, and students to discuss practical strategies to create a more sustainable future. His award-winning book, Racing Toward Zero: The Untold Story of Driving Green, proposes a diverse technology portfolio including both internal combustion engine and electrified vehicles as the fastest way to reduce emissions.—————————————————————————About Convergent ScienceFounded in 1997 in Madison, Wisconsin, Convergent Science is a global leader in computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software. Its customers include leading automotive and commercial vehicle manufacturers, tier one suppliers, and professional motorsport teams.Its flagship product, CONVERGE, includes groundbreaking technology that eliminates the user-defined mesh, fully couples the automated mesh and the solver at runtime, and automatically refines the mesh when and where it is needed. CONVERGE is revolutionizing the CFD industry and shifting the paradigm towards predictive CFD.

