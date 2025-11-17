Submit Release
WILLISTON BARRACKS / DUI #2 REFUSAL

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A1009090

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy                            

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111


DATE/TIME: 11-17-2025 @ 1454 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 282 River Road, Richmond

VIOLATION:

1. DUI #2 Refusal


ACCUSED: Curtis H. Bevington                                              

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 17th, 2025 at approximately 1454 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a call regarding a male passed out behind the wheel of a running motor vehicle in the parking lot of The Lucky Spot Variety Store located at 282 River Road in the town of Richmond.


Responding Troopers located the vehicle and identified the male operator as Curtis Bevington (age 42) of Montpelier, VT. Bevington exhibited multiple indicators of impairment and after a roadside investigation was arrested for suspicion of DUI.


Bevington was transported to the VSP Williston Barracks for processing, at the conclusion of which he was released into the custody of a sober adult with a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the charge of DUI #2 Refusal.  



COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12-4-2025 @ 0830 hours            

COURT: Chittenden Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: N  

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Y





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

3294 St. George Road, Williston VT 05495

802-585-0782

 

