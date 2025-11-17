WILLISTON BARRACKS / DUI #2 REFUSAL
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1009090
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 11-17-2025 @ 1454 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 282 River Road, Richmond
VIOLATION:
1. DUI #2 Refusal
ACCUSED: Curtis H. Bevington
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 17th, 2025 at approximately 1454 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a call regarding a male passed out behind the wheel of a running motor vehicle in the parking lot of The Lucky Spot Variety Store located at 282 River Road in the town of Richmond.
Responding Troopers located the vehicle and identified the male operator as Curtis Bevington (age 42) of Montpelier, VT. Bevington exhibited multiple indicators of impairment and after a roadside investigation was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Bevington was transported to the VSP Williston Barracks for processing, at the conclusion of which he was released into the custody of a sober adult with a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the charge of DUI #2 Refusal.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12-4-2025 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Nathaniel Quealy
Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks
3294 St. George Road, Williston VT 05495
802-585-0782
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.