Clique Games Partners with BearHammer Games to Launch “Clonk”—A Multiplayer VR Title of Clay-Molded Chaos

Clique Games is thrilled to announce their partnership with BearHammer Games on Clonk, the VR battle game that lets players unleash their inner chaos. Build and conquer custom levels with Clonk’s in-game editor, letting players shape their own wild, multiplayer arenas. Clonk Brings Physical, Chaotic Gameplay to VR with Multiplayer Arena Battles.

Clique Games teams up with BearHammer Games to launch "Clonk," a VR clay-battle royale, on Meta Quest and other platforms in early 2026.

Clonk brings the chaos of clay-molded battles to VR, where players throw, dodge, and climb through madcap arenas. It's multiplayer mayhem redefined.” — Brandon Egolf

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clique Games , known for championing innovative VR experiences, is excited to announce its partnership with BearHammer Games to bring Clonk, a dynamic, physics-driven multiplayer game, to Meta Quest and other major platforms by early 2026.With Clonk, VR fans can expect a high-energy world of clay-styled arenas where real-time multiplayer battles meet creative player-driven chaos.Set in a handcrafted clay universe, Clonk is all about movement—players will throw, dodge, and climb through obstacle courses and battle arenas designed to push the limits of VR. From last-man-standing brawls to custom-built obstacle races, Clonk brings players into the action with real physics and plenty of mayhem.And with an in-game editor, players can create their own chaotic battlegrounds, ensuring a constant supply of fresh, community-driven content.“Clonk is a huge excitement for all of us here because a massive social experience like this is exactly why we’re named ‘Clique,’” said Brandon Egolf, founder and CEO of Clique Games. “The clay styling, the community-built levels, and the hilarious throwables are certainly going to set Clonk apart from anything you’ve seen before.”BearHammer Games founder and lead programmer, Brian Allen, added, “With Clonk, we’re building around what VR does best—letting players move, throw, and CLONK with real force. We want players to dive into the joy of tossing and thwacking objects in ways that make every match a riot, and Clique Games is the perfect partner to help bring that chaos to life.”More details and sneak peeks will be shared as Clonk ramps up for its early 2026 release. This partnership signals an exciting expansion for Clique Games, as they bring to market a title that perfectly blends intense competition with VR’s physical interactivity.For media inquiries, please contact: press@clique.gamesAbout Clique Games LLCClique Games is a VR publishing studio that simplifies the process of publishing XR games. The company works with developers from concept to launch, offering services ranging from optimization to full-scale marketing and community building. Clique Games aims to ensure that great VR games stand out and are impossible to miss. With deep industry connections to major players like Meta and Sony, Clique Games is dedicated to growing the XR space by elevating deserving developers and making publishing easy.Email: press@clique.gamesWebsite: www.clique.gamesAbout BearHammer Games LtdBearHammer Games Ltd is an independent VR studio focused on creating immersive, action-driven games that push VR’s potential. Based in the UK, BearHammer’s experienced team blends technical skill and creative flair, delivering standout titles like Venture’s Gauntlet and BearHammer. With expertise in Unreal Engine and a passion for engaging gameplay, BearHammer Games brings unique VR experiences to players worldwide.Email: support@bearhammergames.comWebsite: bearhammergames.com

