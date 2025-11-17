OSCE Secretary General underscores the need to revitalize multilateralism at the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Meeting in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, 17 November 2025 – Today, OSCE Secretary General, Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu addressed the 23rd Autumn Meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, hosted in Istanbul, Türkiye. In his remarks, the Secretary General emphasized the urgent need to revitalize multilateralism and rebuild meaningful security dialogue to strengthen safety and security across the OSCE region and beyond.

Secretary General Sinirlioğlu underlined that the OSCE remains a vital platform for dialogue, mutual accountability, and joint solutions — particularly in times of heightened global uncertainty.

“The OSCE has the inclusivity, the legitimacy, the experience and the historical memory - to show that dialogue and co-operation are still possible and are surely needed, even and especially in the darkest times,” Secretary General Sinirlioğlu said.

The Secretary General also held bilateral meetings with OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Pere Joan Pons Sampietro, OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Secretary General Roberto Montella, Numan Kurtulmuş, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, and several parliamentary representatives from OSCE participating States.

Established at the 1990 Paris Summit, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly was created to promote greater engagement of national parliaments in the work of the Organization. Its primary task is to facilitate inter-parliamentary dialogue—an essential element of collective efforts to advance peace, democracy, and human rights across the OSCE’s 57 participating States.