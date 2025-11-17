Craft Body Scan Launches 'The Gift of Knowing, Together' Holiday Promotion for Couples

Limited-time offer features two Full Body Scans for $3,000

We're not just offering a discount on a medical service; we're inviting couples to make an investment in their shared future.” — Trey Marler, President of Craft Body Scan

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Craft Body Scan today announced the launch of its 2025 holiday promotion , "The Gift of Knowing, Together," featuring two Full Body Scans for $3,000, available exclusively for couples, spouses, or partners who complete their scans together."The greatest gift partners can give each other isn't something that comes wrapped in a box," said Trey Marler, President of Craft Body Scan. "It's the peace of mind that comes from knowing what's happening inside their bodies, and the chance to protect their health in the future, together. Our couple’s promotion makes this powerful health knowledge more accessible and reinforces the idea that early detection is truly an act of love."The Full Body Scan provides detailed imaging of major organs and systems, helping to detect potential health concerns before symptoms appear. For couples participating in the promotion, both partners receive their individual scans during the same appointment, making the process convenient and supportive.Craft Body Scan's "The Gift of Knowing, Together" promotion builds on the company's commitment to making preventive healthcare both accessible and emotionally meaningful. The campaign emphasizes that the true gift isn't just the scan itself, but the potential for many more years of health, happiness, and time together that early detection can provide."We consistently hear from couples that taking this step together strengthens their commitment to each other's health and wellbeing," said Dr. Jason Schroder, DO, Medical Director and Co-Founder of Craft Body Scan. "When one partner discovers an early health concern through our scan, it often leads to lifestyle changes that benefit both individuals. It's a powerful ripple effect of preventive care that extends throughout relationships and families."The holiday promotion will be available at all Craft Body Scan locations in Tulsa, Nashville, Tampa, Austin, Charlotte, Raleigh, Columbus, and Scottsdale. Appointments can be scheduled online at CraftBodyScan.com or by calling the nearest center.Craft Body Scan will support the promotion with an integrated marketing campaign including radio, social media, digital advertising, email marketing, and local community engagement. The campaign creative focuses on emotional storytelling and the theme of shared commitment to health and longevity."We're not just offering a discount on a medical service," added Marler. "We're inviting couples to make an investment in their shared future—to give each other the gift of more time, more moments, and more memories. That's what this season, and this promotion, is all about."This limited-time offer represents significant savings on Craft Body Scan's comprehensive preventive imaging service and will be available through December 31, 2025, at all eight Craft Body Scan locations across the United States.For more information about the "The Gift of Knowing, Together" promotion or to schedule an appointment, visit CraftBodyScan.comAbout Craft Body ScanCraft Body Scan is a leader in preventive health screenings, offering advanced, non-invasive imaging technologies to detect potential health issues before they become life-threatening. With locations in Tulsa, Nashville, Tampa, Austin, Charlotte, Raleigh, and Columbus, Craft Body Scan is committed to making health care more accessible and less intimidating, empowering individuals and couples to take proactive steps toward a healthier future.

