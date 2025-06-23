Craft Body Scan Launches AI-Powered Whole-Body MRI in Tulsa

Experience the future of preventive healthcare—now available exclusively in Tulsa.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Craft Body Scan is proud to announce the launch of its most advanced imaging solution yet: an AI-powered Whole-Body MRI scan , now available exclusively in Tulsa. For a limited time, patients can access this cutting-edge screening for just $1,999—$1,000 off the regular price of $2,999.This next-generation Whole-Body MRI integrates deep learning AI to deliver ultra-precise images up to 80% faster than traditional scans, without the use of radiation or contrast agents. By significantly reducing scan time and improving diagnostic clarity, Craft Body Scan is transforming how preventive care is delivered to individuals seeking early detection and peace of mind.Thanks to the AI-powered platform, the total scan time has been cut nearly in half—going from about one hour to just 30 minutes. This improvement enhances patient comfort while allowing more people to be screened each day, accelerating access to vital health insights.“We’re incredibly excited to bring this breakthrough technology to Tulsa,” said Trey Marler, President of Craft Body Scan. “With AI-enhanced imaging, we can detect silent health risks earlier and more accurately than ever before. This is a major step forward in making proactive, preventive healthcare both more effective and more accessible to our community.”The need for early detection has never been more urgent. Studies show that up to 74% of adults have at least one undiagnosed health condition, and more than 40% of cancers are detected too late for effective treatment. Whole-Body MRI offers a safe, non-invasive way to screen for a wide range of potential issues—long before symptoms appear. Craft Body Scan’s AI-powered MRI technology integrates advanced deep-learning tools that streamline scan workflows, enhance imaging accuracy, and increase efficiency for radiologists—enabling faster turnaround times and more informed decision-making.“This is a game-changer for radiology,” said Dr. Jason Schroder, DO, Medical Director and Co-Founder of Craft Body Scan. “By combining advanced imaging protocols with AI-enhancement, we’re able to visualize the entire body with exceptional detail, significantly reduce scan times, and empower our clinicians with more actionable data—without the need for radiation or invasive procedures.”The AI-powered Whole Body MRI is ideal for detecting early signs of disease before symptoms appear, including abnormalities in the brain, spine, organs, vascular system, and more. It’s part of Craft Body Scan’s mission to make early detection and personalized healthcare simple, safe, and accessible.Appointments for the $1,999 offer are limited and available until August 7, 2025, at Craft Body Scan’s Tulsa clinic.“Our goal is simple,” added Marler. “We want to help people stay ahead of illness, not behind it. If this scan catches even one silent condition early and gives someone more time with the people they love, then it’s worth everything we’ve invested in bringing it here. That’s what this is all about—hope, health, and the power of knowing.”For more information about Craft Body Scan’s new AI-powered MRI scan or to schedule a screening, visit CraftBodyScan.com About Craft Body ScanCraft Body Scan is a leader in preventive health screenings, offering advanced, non-invasive imaging technologies to detect potential health issues before they become life-threatening. Committed to making health care more accessible and less intimidating, Craft Body Scan empowers individuals to take proactive steps toward a healthier future.

