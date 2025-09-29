Dr. Matthew Else Wins Best Men's Health Care in Tulsa for Fifth Straight Year

Dr. Matthew Else named "Best in Men's Health Care" in Tulsa World's annual Best in the World contest

Recognition Reinforces Commitment to Transforming Preventive Care

This recognition reaffirms our mission to make proactive, personalized healthcare the standard rather than the exception.” — Trey Marler, president and founder of Craft Health

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Craft Concierge is proud to announce that Dr. Matthew Else, D.O., M.B.A., Medical Director , has been named "Best in Men's Health Care" in Tulsa World's annual Best in the World contest for an unprecedented fifth consecutive year. This remarkable achievement underscores Dr. Else's dedication to reimagining men's preventive healthcare through personalized, relationship-based medicine."This award belongs to our patients who trust us with their health journey and embrace a proactive approach to wellness," said Dr. Else. "Men's healthcare has traditionally focused on treating problems rather than preventing them. We're changing that narrative by creating space for meaningful conversations about health concerns that men––and women––often hesitate to discuss. When patients have unlimited access to their physician, we can address small issues before they become significant problems."Trey Marler, president and founder of Craft Health, says, "Dr. Else's fifth consecutive win is a testament to his unwavering commitment to patient-centered care and preventive medicine. His focus on building meaningful doctor-patient relationships and addressing unique health concerns has transformed how our patients think about their wellness journey. This recognition reaffirms our mission to make proactive, personalized healthcare the standard rather than the exception."Throughout his tenure at Craft Concierge, Dr. Else has championed comprehensive health assessments specifically designed to detect early warning signs of conditions that disproportionately affect men, including cardiovascular disease, metabolic disorders, and hormonal imbalances. By identifying these changes years before symptoms appear, patients can make targeted lifestyle adjustments rather than requiring medications or invasive procedures later.For Craft Concierge, this fifth consecutive recognition reinforces their position as a healthcare leader in the Tulsa community and beyond. While Dr. Else has been recognized specifically for excellence in men's healthcare this year, his patient-centered approach extends to all patients regardless of gender, with a particular emphasis on preventive medicine across the lifespan. This award highlights Craft Concierge's successful implementation of its direct primary care model, which continues to attract patients seeking an alternative to traditional healthcare constraints.About Craft ConciergeCraft Concierge is a pioneer in the Direct Primary Care (DPC) sector, committed to transforming the healthcare landscape by building direct relationships between patients and physicians. With a relentless focus on personalized and proactive healthcare, Craft Concierge’s model eschews traditional bureaucratic roadblocks, allowing for seamless, efficient, and exceptional medical care. Members benefit from 24/7 access to medical care www.CraftConcierge.com

