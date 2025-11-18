Locally and Quality Bicycle Products Partner to Enhance Local Bike Shopping Through Real-Time Inventory Visibility

Locally + Quality Bike Products Partnership

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Locally , the leading platform connecting online shoppers with in-stock products at nearby retailers, today announced a partnership with Quality Bicycle Products QBP ), North America’s largest distributor of bicycle parts and accessories. The integration enables QBP’s network of independent bike retailers to display real-time, local inventory to cyclists searching for products online, bridging digital discovery with in-store purchasing.Through the partnership, QBP retailers can now seamlessly connect their inventory systems to Locally’s platform, allowing brands and retailers to publish live stock availability across brand websites, retailer sites, and Locally’s global discovery network. Cyclists will be able to quickly see which nearby shops have the bikes, components, and gear they’re searching for, supporting independent retailers while offering consumers a faster, more convenient buying experience.“Our mission has always been to make it easy for shoppers to find and buy locally,” said Mike Massey, CEO and Founder at Locally. “Partnering with QBP extends that mission into one of the most community-driven industries out there, cycling, while giving QBP’s dealers new ways to compete and thrive in an increasingly digital marketplace.”“QBP is deeply committed to strengthening independent bike retailers," said Kurtis Wilson, Director of Ecommerce Experience at Quality Bicycle Products. "Integrating with Locally creates a more efficient and seamless shopping experience for riders while helping our dealers connect with more customers."The partnership adds thousands of local bike retailers to Locally’s expanding retail network and advances both companies’ shared goal of supporting local commerce through technology-driven innovation.About LocallyLocally leads the Online-to-Offline Marketplace, connecting millions of shoppers to real-time local inventory across 65,000+ retailers globally. Partnering with over 1,000 major brands, we provide seamless solutions such as local product locators, BOPIS, ROPIS, and Same-Day Delivery, integrating digital and physical shopping experiences. Trusted by 60 million shoppers each month, Locally unifies brands and retailers into a comprehensive marketplace. Learn more at join.locally.com.About Quality Bicycle Products (QBP)Quality Bicycle Products works to advance bike communities and our industry so everyone can win. From developing our own compelling bicycle and accessory brands, to distributing the most comprehensive portfolio of top brands in the industry, to sparking advocacy efforts that increase ridership, Q serves as a common thread that weaves together retailers, suppliers, industry partners, and riders. With distribution centers in Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Colorado, Vancouver, and Toronto, Q reaches a network of more than 5,000 independent retailers. As a certified B Corporation, we strive to be an extraordinary business partner and employer, and we have made good on that goal for more than 40 years. For more information about Quality Bicycle Products, visit qbp.com.

