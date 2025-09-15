Locally Unveils Retail Campaign Studio: The First Tool to Link Campaigns Directly to In-Stock Retail Products

Locally's Retail Campaign Studio

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Locally , the leading online-to-offline shopping platform today announced Retail Campaign Studio , the first solution to connect real-time inventory from 65,000+ retail stores with marketing campaigns. The tool enables brands to instantly launch targeted campaigns that drive measurable retail sales, maximizing ROI and eliminating wasted marketing spend.Examples of how brands can use Retail Campaign Studio include:- An outdoor gear brand launching a new backpack can instantly identify which regions and retailers have it in stock, target shoppers in those areas with localized campaigns, and track the resulting sales in real time- A pet products manufacturer can see which online retail partners have specific items available, run campaigns that direct shoppers straight to those partners, and measure the sales impact- A hardware brand managing excess field inventory can pinpoint where overstock is sitting and launch targeted campaigns in those regions to accelerate sell-throughKey features include:- Real-time inventory integration: Campaigns only run where products are available- Dynamic landing pages and links: Seamlessly connect campaigns to retail or online checkout- In-store sales attribution: Tie digital spend directly to retail campaign results- Effortless campaign generation: Scale across channels without manual work- Omnichannel fulfillment support: BOPIS, ROPIS, ship-to-store, or ship-to-homeCampaigns supported:- Paid and organic social (Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and more)- Email campaigns- Influencer marketing- Display and search advertising- Other digital activations across web and mobile"Too often, marketing dollars drive shoppers to products that are out of reach, while the same item is sitting on a nearby shelf. That disconnect wastes budget, frustrates customers, and sidelines retailers. Retail Campaign Studio changes the equation. By connecting marketing campaigns directly to real-time inventory, brands can reach shoppers with precision, capture more sales locally, and deliver a smarter, more sustainable model for retail marketing." — Mike Massey, CEO & Founder, LocallyFor more information about the new Retail Campaign Studio or to schedule a demo, please visit our coverage at Retail Campaign Studio.

