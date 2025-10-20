Locally Acquires BrandSlice to Lead the Next Era of 'Near-Me' Retail Marketing

Locally Acquires BrandSlice Locally Enables Googles Local Inventory Ads

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Locally , the leading online-to-offline commerce platform connecting global brands, local retailers, and nearby shoppers, today announced it has acquired BrandSlice , a trusted specialist in Google Local Inventory Ads, local product-feed optimization, and retail marketing performance.This strategic acquisition creates a comprehensive solution that connects product discovery, local availability, marketing, and in-store sales. BrandSlice helps stores control how their products appear on Google, specifically with ads that inform nearby shoppers about which items are in stock at their local store. Combined with BrandSlice’s co-op budget management and local advertising expertise, the integration gives brands and retailers the ability to turn real-time inventory data into measurable demand.Proven Success with Leading BrandsLocally and BrandSlice have helped hundreds of brands and retailers drive measurable local traffic through real-time inventory visibility and performance advertising. Shared customers include Trek, The North Face, Smartwool, Black Diamond, Big Agnes, Marmot, and Rab—leaders who have seen the power of connecting online discovery to in-store shopping.“BrandSlice and Locally are natural complements,” said Mike Massey, Founder and CEO of Locally. “By combining BrandSlice’s expertise in digital advertising and execution with Locally’s leadership in inventory visibility and shopper intelligence, we’re redefining how brands and retailers connect online discovery to in-store sales.”Immediate Value for Current CustomersExisting brand and retailer partners gain new capabilities from the acquisition.For retailers:- Single login for managing Local Inventory Ads campaigns, analytics, and performance tracking- Turnkey solution to display in-stock inventory to nearby shoppers searching on Google- Facilitated access to brand co-op funding for local advertising campaignsFor brands:- Integrated co-op fund mgmt with streamlined distribution, campaign approval, and ROI across dealer networks- Unified performance view across Local Inventory Ads, social, email, and influencer channels- Expanded visibility into retail market performanceThese capabilities strengthen the existing value proposition of both companies, ensuring that current customers benefit immediately while setting the stage for rapid innovation.Expanding Retail Campaign StudioBrandSlice’s operations will enhance Locally’s Retail Campaign Studio (RCS)—a marketing platform that enables brands to launch highly targeted digital campaigns directly tied to real-time in-store availability. In addition to RCS’s existing email, influencer, and paid campaign capabilities, brands can now add advanced co-op advertising management and Google’s Local Inventory Ads platform on behalf of their retail partners.“This move makes Locally more proactive in driving first-party revenue for our retailers,” Massey added. “Locally has always built shopping solutions. Last year, it launched intelligence tools. Now it's expanding into marketing tools, entirely focused on local shopping.”Looking Ahead: The Future of Retail Marketing TechThe BrandSlice acquisition accelerates Locally's marketing and ad-tech roadmap. “Joining Locally fast forwards our ad-tech vision and sets the foundation for how local marketing will work in the decade ahead,” said Tim Nero, CEO of BrandSlice“This is about evolving from visibility to activation,” said Massey. “With BrandSlice, Locally now owns every step of the near-me journey, from search, advertisement, to execution of transaction.”Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.About LocallyLocally leads the online-to-offline marketplace, connecting millions of shoppers to real-time local inventory across 65,000+ retailers and 1,000+ global brands. Trusted by over 60 million shoppers monthly, Locally powers local product locators, BOPIS, and ROPIS, and Ship-to-Store experiences, bridging digital and physical commerce while driving sustainable, measurable growth for brands and retailers. Learn more at join.locally.com.About BrandSliceBrandSlice helps brands and retailers convert online shoppers into in-store buyers through advanced local advertising, Google feed optimization, and performance analytics. The platform connects marketing investments directly to local retail results, giving both brands and retailers a powerful new way to reach ready-to-buy shoppers. Learn more at BrandSlice.io.

