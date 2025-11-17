Submit Release
Episode 215 - A Tax-Protected Savings Plan for Iowans with Disabilities

The Mission: Employable podcast is dedicated to telling the stories of all Iowans in the workforce. These stories often include sharing real world experiences of Iowans with disabilities as they overcome workforce barriers and find meaningful employment. In this episode, the Mission: Employable team sits down with the Iowa State Treasurer’s Office to highlight Iowa’s Achieving a Better Life Experience (IABLE) savings plan. This federal savings program allows Iowans with disabilities to save money without the risk of losing benefits. In January of 2026, nearly 130,000 Iowans will qualify for one of these plans. Learn more about this program with an open discussion from Mission: Employable host Ben Oldach and Deputy State Treasurer, Alicia Callanan

Featured Guest:  Deputy State Treasurer, Alicia Callanan

Hosts: Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett

Produced by: Iowa Workforce Development Communications Bureau

