Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,748 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,644 in the last 365 days.

IWD Celebrates Grand Opening of New IowaWORKS Cedar Rapids Office

Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) came together with IowaWORKS, Kirkwood Community College, and city leaders to celebrate the grand opening of the new IowaWORKS office that is improving workforce services in the Cedar Rapids area.

Formed as a partnership between IowaWORKS and Kirkwood Community College, the new location on 1025 Kirkwood Parkway SW in Cedar Rapids represents a shared commitment to expanding workforce services and educational opportunities for Iowans in the region.

IWD Executive Director Beth Townsend and Kirkwood President Dr. Kristie Fisher were joined by Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell, Central Iowa Workforce Development Board Executive Director Tim Carson, and business and community leaders to commemorate the building’s successful opening.

Stay turned for a recap video that will be posted soon. For more information on the office, visit IowaWORKS Cedar Rapids or view this profile from the Corridor Business Journal. 
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

IWD Celebrates Grand Opening of New IowaWORKS Cedar Rapids Office

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more