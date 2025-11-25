IWD Celebrates Grand Opening of New IowaWORKS Cedar Rapids Office

Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) came together with IowaWORKS, Kirkwood Community College, and city leaders to celebrate the grand opening of the new IowaWORKS office that is improving workforce services in the Cedar Rapids area.

Formed as a partnership between IowaWORKS and Kirkwood Community College, the new location on 1025 Kirkwood Parkway SW in Cedar Rapids represents a shared commitment to expanding workforce services and educational opportunities for Iowans in the region.

IWD Executive Director Beth Townsend and Kirkwood President Dr. Kristie Fisher were joined by Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell, Central Iowa Workforce Development Board Executive Director Tim Carson, and business and community leaders to commemorate the building’s successful opening.

Stay turned for a recap video that will be posted soon. For more information on the office, visit IowaWORKS Cedar Rapids or view this profile from the Corridor Business Journal.

