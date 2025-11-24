IowaWORKS Creston to Close Dec. 4; Services Remain via Local Visits, Online Options

Creston, Iowa – Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) has announced that the last day for receiving services at the physical IowaWORKS office in Creston will now be Thursday, December 4th, due to low customer traffic and the transition of staff to other IowaWORKS locations.

Earlier this fall, IWD originally announced that the Creston office would be closing at the end of the year after averaging fewer than 10 daily customers and accounting for less than 1 percent of the IowaWORKS traffic statewide.

In the weeks ahead, IowaWORKS will ensure that local customers have access to services by hosting a series of stops with the Mobile Workforce Center, coordinating with local workforce partners, and offering one-on-one career assistance through virtual appointments. Next year, IowaWORKS will conduct outreach through Southwestern Community College, local libraries, and other partners to continue assessing local needs. IowaWORKS also plans to host jobs fairs in the spring.

“Despite not seeing enough traffic to maintain a brick-and-mortar office, we remain committed to ensuring that Iowans in the Creston area have access to the services they need to be successful,” said Beth Townsend, Executive Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “By utilizing the various workforce tools available today, we’re confident that the IowaWORKS network can continue to be the connection point to our workforce —whether that’s on a local campus, in the community, at an upcoming job fair, or with one of the many expanded offerings online.”

Below is a schedule for the Mobile Workforce Center’s upcoming visits and the various options for Iowans to receive services. IowaWORKS is assigning one staff member to handle all virtual services for customers in the area, while individuals with disabilities will continue to receive services from the same Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) office at Southwestern Community College (1501 W. Townline Street, Creston, IA 50801).

Support for Workforce Services

Mobile Workforce Center Visits

All visits will take place from 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on the dates listed below at Southwestern Community College (1501 W Townline St, Creston, IA 50801). The vehicle will be parked on the westside of the college’s Technical Building.

Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Wednesday, January 7, 2025

Wednesday, January 14, 2025

Wednesday, January 21, 2025

Wednesday, January 28, 2025



Virtual Appointments for Creston-Area Customers

Carol Smith

Email: caroline.smith@iwd.iowa.gov

Phone: 712-352-3480 ext. 45139

(Virtual appointments can also be made online at any time)

Creston Workforce VR Service Unit

1501 W. Townline Street

Creston, IA 50801

Email: IVRSCBAOreferrals@iwd.iowa.gov

Phone: (641) 782-2199 ext. 36

Virtual Services and Offices

IowaWORKS virtual workshops are available to help job seekers with resume and interview tips, financial literacy, career planning, and more. Job seekers can register for an account on IowaWORKS.gov or connect with a local office, including those in the Des Moines and Council Bluffs area, to learn more.

More information about the plans to support the Creston area, including future job fairs, events, and resources, will be posted in the weeks ahead on the following channels: