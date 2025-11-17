Submit Release
Episode 216 - Getting Schooled on Entrepreneurship

Iowans who own their own businesses are vital to the workforce. But, for those interested in entrepreneurship, the path ahead might be overwhelming. For Iowans looking to own their own business, many wonder: where do you start? One place might be Entrepreneurship Professor Malinda Shultice’s classroom at Iowa State University. Mission: Employable podcast hosts Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett as they learn what it takes to launch your own business from Professor Shultice. Learn from Shultice how the experience of running her own business helps keep the class practical and relevant to new students. 

Featured Guest:  Malinda Shultice, ISU Professor 

Hosts: Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett

Produced by: Iowa Workforce Development Communications Bureau

