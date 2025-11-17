Mission: Employable Ep. 217 – Moms on a Mission

Molly Gil and Tracy May are both mom’s on a mission. The two are managers at John Deere Financial and know firsthand how challenging it can be for Iowans with disabilities to find rewarding employment. Both are mothers to children with disabilities, and the two have made it their mission to make their company a place where people like their own kids can find a career. Learn how the two connected John Deere Financial with Iowa Workforce Development’s Vocational Rehabilitation team to fill important positions by using the often-overlooked talent pool.

Featured Guest: Molly Gil and Tracy May, John Deere Financial

Hosts: Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett

Produced by: Iowa Workforce Development Communications Bureau